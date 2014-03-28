MUMBAI, March 28 Indian sugar futures closed
lower after hitting a contract high on Friday as investors
resorted to profit-taking, though a pick-up in demand in the
summer season and concerns about production next year kept the
downside limited.
* The key April contract ended 0.16 percent lower at
3,095 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract high of
3,121 rupees earlier in the day.
* Futures are likely to trade lower in the next session on
continued profit-taking.
OILSEEDS
Soybean futures rose a tad on thin supplies and a drop in
edible oil imports in February.
* Futures are likely to fall in the next trading session on
lower soymeal demand and rising rapeseed supplies from the new
season crop.
* The April soybean contract ended higher 0.35
percent at 4,284.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soyoil
contract fell 0.54 percent to 703.80 rupees per 10 kg.
The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.20 percent lower
at 3,432 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEAS
Chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on concerns about
production due to heavy rainfall in key producing states.
* Futures are likely to extend gains in the next trading
session. The April chana contract ended up 0.27 percent
at 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell on ample supplies due to a rise in
production and higher carry-forward stocks.
* The April contract finished 2.59 percent lower at
4,700 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on higher supplies from the new crop,
though depleting supplies and new exports inquiries kept the
downside limited.
* The key April contract ended 2.24 percent lower at
6,194 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on expectations
of higher output.
* The key April contract ended down 1.13 percent at
10,070 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
===============================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat 1,592 -0.62
April corn 1,170 0.59
==============================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)