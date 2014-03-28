MUMBAI, March 28 Indian sugar futures closed lower after hitting a contract high on Friday as investors resorted to profit-taking, though a pick-up in demand in the summer season and concerns about production next year kept the downside limited. * The key April contract ended 0.16 percent lower at 3,095 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract high of 3,121 rupees earlier in the day. * Futures are likely to trade lower in the next session on continued profit-taking. OILSEEDS Soybean futures rose a tad on thin supplies and a drop in edible oil imports in February. * Futures are likely to fall in the next trading session on lower soymeal demand and rising rapeseed supplies from the new season crop. * The April soybean contract ended higher 0.35 percent at 4,284.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soyoil contract fell 0.54 percent to 703.80 rupees per 10 kg. The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.20 percent lower at 3,432 rupees per 100 kg. CHICKPEAS Chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on concerns about production due to heavy rainfall in key producing states. * Futures are likely to extend gains in the next trading session. The April chana contract ended up 0.27 percent at 3,300 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED Guar seed futures fell on ample supplies due to a rise in production and higher carry-forward stocks. * The April contract finished 2.59 percent lower at 4,700 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC Turmeric futures fell on higher supplies from the new crop, though depleting supplies and new exports inquiries kept the downside limited. * The key April contract ended 2.24 percent lower at 6,194 rupees per 100 kg. JEERA Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on expectations of higher output. * The key April contract ended down 1.13 percent at 10,070 rupees per 100 kg. ================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) =============================================== Contract Closing price Pct change April wheat 1,592 -0.62 April corn 1,170 0.59 ============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)