MUMBAI, March 31 Indian sugar futures rose to a
new contract high on Monday and may extend gains in the next
trading session due to a pick-up in domestic demand.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India,
the world's largest sugar consumer.
* The key April contract ended 1.09 percent higher
at 3,145 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,151 rupees
earlier in the day, the highest level since Feb. 22, 2013.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian rapeseed and soybean futures fell on weak demand
though thin supplies of soybeans in the local market restricted
the downside.
* U.S. soybeans were little changed, holding near recent
highs amid analyst forecasts that U.S. stocks of the oilseed
would be the smallest in a decade when the U.S. Department of
Agriculture releases its quarterly grain inventory and spring
plantings reports at 1600 GMT.
* The April soybean contract edged down 0.07 percent
at 4,311.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The April soyoil contract closed up 0.30 percent
at 705.45 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, while the key April
rapeseed contract ended down 0.35 percent at 3,459
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to rising
supplies from the new-season crop, higher production and slack
local demand.
* Jeera futures are likely to trade weak on Tuesday,
analysts said.
* The key April contract ended down 0.40 percent at
10,025 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags
of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier,
due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather,
spot traders said.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on some overseas demand, though high
stocks and new-season supply weighed on sentiment.
* The key April contract ended up 0.96 percent at
6,302 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on rising
supply from the new-season crop and expectations of higher
output.
* The April chana contract ended down 0.85 percent
at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell and may open weak on Tuesday on slack
local and overseas demand amid higher output.
* The April contract ended down 0.11 percent at
4,730 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat NWTJ4 1,572 -0.88
April corn NMZFJ4 1,160 -1.11
==============================================
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)