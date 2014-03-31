MUMBAI, March 31 Indian sugar futures rose to a new contract high on Monday and may extend gains in the next trading session due to a pick-up in domestic demand.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India, the world's largest sugar consumer.

* The key April contract ended 1.09 percent higher at 3,145 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,151 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Feb. 22, 2013.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian rapeseed and soybean futures fell on weak demand though thin supplies of soybeans in the local market restricted the downside.

* U.S. soybeans were little changed, holding near recent highs amid analyst forecasts that U.S. stocks of the oilseed would be the smallest in a decade when the U.S. Department of Agriculture releases its quarterly grain inventory and spring plantings reports at 1600 GMT.

* The April soybean contract edged down 0.07 percent at 4,311.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The April soyoil contract closed up 0.30 percent at 705.45 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, while the key April rapeseed contract ended down 0.35 percent at 3,459 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to rising supplies from the new-season crop, higher production and slack local demand.

* Jeera futures are likely to trade weak on Tuesday, analysts said.

* The key April contract ended down 0.40 percent at 10,025 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier, due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some overseas demand, though high stocks and new-season supply weighed on sentiment.

* The key April contract ended up 0.96 percent at 6,302 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on rising supply from the new-season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.85 percent at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell and may open weak on Tuesday on slack local and overseas demand amid higher output.

* The April contract ended down 0.11 percent at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat NWTJ4 1,572 -0.88

April corn NMZFJ4 1,160 -1.11 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)