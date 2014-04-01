MUMBAI, April 1 Indian sugar futures extended
gains on Tuesday on improved summer demand, while firm trend in
the international market also aided sentiment.
* The Commodities Market Regulator has extended the trade
timings for few agricultural commodities such as sugar and
soyoil until 11.30 p.m. effective April 1.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India,
the world's largest sugar consumer.
* "Summer season has started and with this demand for sugar
is expected to rise. Prices may rise by another 50-70 rupees per
100 kg in a fortnight," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* At 1259 GMT, the key April contract rose 2.77
percent to 3,232 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,234 rupees
earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 22, 2013.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian soyoil futures were trading higher, following gains
in oilseeds complex.
* The April soyoil contract was 0.28 percent up at
707.40 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.
* However, Indian soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday,
tracking firm cues from the U.S. soybean futures, while thin
supplies of soybean in the local market also boosted sentiment.
* Analysts expect oilseeds futures to trade firmer on
Wednesday as well.
* Tighter U.S. supplies also helped lift old-crop soybean
futures to a fresh contract high.
* The April soybean contract rose 1.43 percent to
4,373 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a high of
4,387 rupees earlier in the day.
* The key April rapeseed contract ended up 0.14
percent at 3,464 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose more than 1 percent on some fresh
overseas demand, though higher production restricted the upside.
* The April contract ended up 1.16 percent at 4,785
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on supplies
from the new season crop, higher production and sluggish demand.
* Jeera futures are likely to open weak on Wednesday,
analysts said.
* The key April contract ended down 0.70 percent at
9,955 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags
of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier,
due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather,
spot traders said.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on new-season supply, thin demand and
large stocks from the old crop.
* The key April contract ended down 2.47 percent at
6,146 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on some value
buying, though supplies from the new-season crop and
expectations of higher output seen weighing on prices in the
next trading session.
* The April chana contract ended up 0.24 percent at
3,280 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat 1,565 -0.44
April corn 1,168 +0.70
==============================================
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)