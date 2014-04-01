MUMBAI, April 1 Indian sugar futures extended gains on Tuesday on improved summer demand, while firm trend in the international market also aided sentiment.

* The Commodities Market Regulator has extended the trade timings for few agricultural commodities such as sugar and soyoil until 11.30 p.m. effective April 1.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India, the world's largest sugar consumer.

* "Summer season has started and with this demand for sugar is expected to rise. Prices may rise by another 50-70 rupees per 100 kg in a fortnight," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* At 1259 GMT, the key April contract rose 2.77 percent to 3,232 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,234 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 22, 2013.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures were trading higher, following gains in oilseeds complex.

* The April soyoil contract was 0.28 percent up at 707.40 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* However, Indian soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from the U.S. soybean futures, while thin supplies of soybean in the local market also boosted sentiment.

* Analysts expect oilseeds futures to trade firmer on Wednesday as well.

* Tighter U.S. supplies also helped lift old-crop soybean futures to a fresh contract high.

* The April soybean contract rose 1.43 percent to 4,373 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a high of 4,387 rupees earlier in the day.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended up 0.14 percent at 3,464 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose more than 1 percent on some fresh overseas demand, though higher production restricted the upside.

* The April contract ended up 1.16 percent at 4,785 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on supplies from the new season crop, higher production and sluggish demand.

* Jeera futures are likely to open weak on Wednesday, analysts said.

* The key April contract ended down 0.70 percent at 9,955 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier, due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on new-season supply, thin demand and large stocks from the old crop.

* The key April contract ended down 2.47 percent at 6,146 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on some value buying, though supplies from the new-season crop and expectations of higher output seen weighing on prices in the next trading session.

* The April chana contract ended up 0.24 percent at 3,280 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,565 -0.44

April corn 1,168 +0.70 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)