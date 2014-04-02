MUMBAI, April 2 Indian sugar futures were higher on Wednesday due to lower output and a pick up in local demand in summer months.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first half of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 7 percent from a year ago, a producers' body said on Wednesday.

* "The trend in sugar is firm. Sugar production is likely to be lower this season and demand is expected to be good in the summer months," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* At 1227 GMT, the key April contract rose 0.25 percent to 3,226 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a high of 3,243 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 21, 2013.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India, the world's largest sugar consumer.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures were trading higher, tracking firm cues from the Malaysian palm oil futures.

* The April soyoil contract was up 0.93 percent at 718 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* Indian soybean futures ended higher on Wednesday following bullish cues from the U.S. soybean futures and on slack supplies in the local market.

* Chicago soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to their highest in more than six months as tightening U.S. supplies continued to support prices.

* The April soybean contract rose 0.26 percent to 4,384.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a high of 4,415 rupees earlier in the day.

* The key April rapeseed contract edged down 0.09 percent at 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended weak due to higher production and subdued demand.

* The April contract ended down 0.42 percent at 4,765 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as arrivals from the new season crop, higher output and subdued local demand weighed on sentiment.

* The key April contract ended down 0.20 percent at 9,935 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on short-covering though analysts expect prices to fall in the next session due to higher arrivals and weak demand.

* "Arrivals have increased in the local market and this may weigh on prices in the near term," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The key April contract ended up 2.11 percent at 6,276 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 2.47 percent on Tuesday.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to rising supplies from the new-season crop amid lower-than-expected demand in the local market.

* Chana futures are likely to open lower on Thursday, analysts said.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.36 percent at 3,268 rupees per 100 kg. ================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================ Contract Closing price Pct change April wheat NWTJ4 1,566 +0.06 April corn NMZFJ4 1,154 -1.20 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Joyjeet Das)