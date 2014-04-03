MUMBAI, April 3 Indian sugar futures were trading higher on Thursday, supported by improved summer demand amid lower production.

* At 1244 GMT, the key April contract rose 0.16 percent to 3,211 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India, the world's largest sugar consumer.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first half of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 7 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said on Wednesday.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures were trading higher, following gains in the oilseed complex.

* The April soyoil contract was up 0.99 percent at 717.70 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* "A likely fall in the soybean production is supporting sentiment in the whole oilseed complex. In the short-term, the trend in the oilseeds complex looks firm," said an analyst based in Hyderabad.

* Indian soybean futures edged up on Thursday as thin arrivals of soybean in the local market supported prices, while positive cues from the U.S. soybean futures also aided sentiment.

* U.S. soybeans futures edged higher as the market took a breather after a 1.5 percent decline in the last session.

* The April soybean contract rose 0.10 percent to 4,388.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The key April rapeseed contract edged up 0.09 percent to 3,464 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures inched up on lower-level buying, supported by some fresh enquiries from exporters, though higher production restricted the upside.

* The April contract ended up 0.10 percent at 4,770 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand, but analysts expect the commodity to fall on Friday on large supplies from new season crop and higher output.

* The key April contract ended up 0.35 percent at 9,970 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on large arrivals from the new season crop and weak demand.

* Analysts expect the spice to continue to trade weak on Friday as well.

* The key April contract ended down 0.19 percent at 6,364 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended weak on higher supplies from new season crop and weak demand in the local market.

* Chana futures are likely to open lower on Friday, analysts said.

* The April chana contract ended down 1.53 percent at 3,218 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================ Contract Closing price Pct change April wheat NWTJ4 1,560 -0.38 April corn NMZFJ4 1,149 -0.78 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)