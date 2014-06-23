MUMBAI, June 23 Indian sugar futures rose nearly 2 percent on Monday after the federal government raised import duty on sugar, and also provided additional sops for exporters.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.74 percent to be at 3,097 rupees per 100 kg at 5.14 p.m.

* India will raise its import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion, the food minister said on Monday.

* The climb in import duty will make overseas purchases nearly unviable for refiners in the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, hitting shipments from suppliers such as Brazil, Thailand and Pakistan.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday due to higher palm oil prices in Malaysia, while soybean futures ended steady, weighed down by lack of demand for soymeal.

* Soyoil for July delivery was up 1.53 percent at 693.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near one-month high on Monday, tracking firm soyoil markets and as expectations of Ramadan-linked demand and rising crude prices supported.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.83 percent to end at 3,542 rupees per 100 kg, while the July soybean contract ended steady at 3,999 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soybean may remain bearish in the short-term on the impact on output due to a delay in the monsoon," said Indrajit Paul, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

CORN

Indian corn rose, helped by positive leads from overseas markets, and a delay in sowing.

* Corn for July delivery was trading 1 percent higher at 1,125 rupees per 100 kg.

* The July contract for wheat edged 0.86 percent higher to 1,533 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on concerns over delay in the arrival of monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract ended 1.22 percent higher at 2,818 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on a delay in monsoon, which might impact yields of the standing crop.

* The key July contract closed 3.98 percent higher at 6,640 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a delay in monsoon rains, though lower-than-expected overseas demand capped the upside.

* The key July contract advanced 3.85 percent to end at 11,340 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on concerns that production in the next season may drop due to lower-than-normal rainfall expected in north-western India.

* The July contract closed 2.80 percent higher at 5,325 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)