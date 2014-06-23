MUMBAI, June 23 Indian sugar futures rose nearly
2 percent on Monday after the federal government raised import
duty on sugar, and also provided additional sops for exporters.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.74 percent to be at
3,097 rupees per 100 kg at 5.14 p.m.
* India will raise its import duty on sugar to 40 percent
from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at
mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion, the food minister
said on Monday.
* The climb in import duty will make overseas purchases
nearly unviable for refiners in the world's biggest consumer of
the sweetener, hitting shipments from suppliers such as Brazil,
Thailand and Pakistan.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday due to higher palm oil
prices in Malaysia, while soybean futures ended steady, weighed
down by lack of demand for soymeal.
* Soyoil for July delivery was up 1.53 percent at
693.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near one-month high
on Monday, tracking firm soyoil markets and as expectations of
Ramadan-linked demand and rising crude prices supported.
* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.83 percent to
end at 3,542 rupees per 100 kg, while the July soybean contract
ended steady at 3,999 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Soybean may remain bearish in the short-term on the
impact on output due to a delay in the monsoon," said Indrajit
Paul, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
CORN
Indian corn rose, helped by positive leads from overseas
markets, and a delay in sowing.
* Corn for July delivery was trading 1 percent
higher at 1,125 rupees per 100 kg.
* The July contract for wheat edged 0.86 percent
higher to 1,533 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on concerns over
delay in the arrival of monsoon rains.
* The July chana contract ended 1.22 percent higher
at 2,818 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures jumped on a delay in monsoon, which might
impact yields of the standing crop.
* The key July contract closed 3.98 percent higher
at 6,640 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a delay in monsoon
rains, though lower-than-expected overseas demand capped the
upside.
* The key July contract advanced 3.85 percent to end
at 11,340 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose on concerns that production in the
next season may drop due to lower-than-normal rainfall expected
in north-western India.
* The July contract closed 2.80 percent higher at
5,325 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)