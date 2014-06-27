NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian soyoil futures rose on Friday, shrugging of losses in the global market where benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight day.

* Soybean and rapeseed futures also rose due to concerns over forecasts of below-average monsoon rains this year.

* India's rain shortfall shrank in the third week since the onset of its monsoon, recovering a little after a poor start, but farmers remain concerned as rains are a third below normal due to sluggish progress toward grain belts in the northwest.

* Oilseed futures are expected to trade steady-to-weak next week as subdued export demand for soymeal may weigh on sentiment, though concerns over the delayed monsoon could aid prices at lower levels, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Friday as easing crude prices reined in biodiesel-driven demand for the tropical oil, and as weakness in comparative soyoil markets dragged.

* At 1211 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was up 0.78 percent at 697 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.34 percent to 3,536 rupees per 100 kg, while the July soybean contract jumped 1.48 percent to 3,986 rupees per 100 kg. SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures rose on some buoyancy in summer demand in the local market. An increase in import duty on sugar is seen aiding sentiment in the next session.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX rose 0.29 percent to 3,116 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will raise import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion.

* The hike in import duty will make overseas purchases nearly unfeasible for refiners in the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, hitting shipments from suppliers such as Brazil, Thailand and Pakistan. CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher due to worries about the late rains.

* The July chana contract ended up 1.63 percent to 2,874 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some rise in demand.

* The key July contract ended 0.80 percent up at 11,285 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures ended higher on export demand. The key July contract rose 1.36 percent to close at 6,522 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures slipped on profit-taking but may open higher in the next session due to the weak monsoon forecast that has raised concerns about production in the next season.

* The July contract closed 2.37 percent lower at 5,550 rupees per 100 kg. CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract ended 0.70 percent higher at 1,158 rupees per 100 kg due to the weak monsoon.

* The July contract for wheat was unchanged at 1,530 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)