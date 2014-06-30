MUMBAI, June 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday due to weak monsoon rains that raised concerns about sowing operations.

* India's rain shortfall shrank in the third week since the onset of its monsoon, recovering a little after a poor start, but farmers remain concerned as rains are a third below normal due to sluggish progress toward grain belts in the northwest.

* Oilseed futures are expected to trade higher as delayed monsoon could aid prices at lower levels, analysts said.

* At 1226 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was up 0.92 percent at 701.55 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.20 percent to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg, while the July soybean contract jumped 2.71 percent to 4,094 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose and may edge higher on Tuesday due to local demand and on increase in import duty on sugar.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX rose 0.19 percent to 3,118 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will raise import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion.

* The hike in import duty will make overseas purchases nearly unfeasible for refiners in the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, hitting shipments from suppliers such as Brazil, Thailand and Pakistan.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures closed up as delayed and weak rains raised concerns over the sowing and production of the crop.

* The July chana contract ended up 1.43 percent to 2,915 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped due to higher-than-expected local supplies, though some fresh export demand could support prices on Tuesday.

* The key July contract ended 0.22 percent down at 11,260 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on some fresh overseas demand.

* The key July contract rose 0.80 percent to close at 6,574 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended weak on subdued exports but may open higher in the next session due to the weak monsoon forecast.

* The July contract closed 0.52 percent lower at 5,795 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The July corn contract ended 0.17 percent lower at 1,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* The July contract for wheat was 0.20 percent higher at 1,533 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)