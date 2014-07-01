NEW DELHI, July 1 India's chana, or chickpea, futures closed down on profit-taking as signs of revival in monsoon rains became visible in growing areas of north and central India.

* Weather officials forecast revival of the monsoon rains after a seven- to 10-day lull that caused rainfall to be 43 percent below average in June, the weakest first month of the season in five years.

* The contract is expected to open on a weak note as the four-month rainy season gains strength over north India.

* The July chana contract ended down 3.7 percent to 2,806 rupees ($46.73) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended weak as prospects of the monsoon over the northwest region improved and are likely to open down on subdued exports.

* The July contract closed 3.36 percent lower at 5,600 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures ended down taking cues from global prices which touched near four-month lows after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market with projections for bigger supplies and record output.

* Prospects of rainfall over soybean-growing areas of central India also provided support.

* Soyoil and rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soybean.

* At 1250 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was down 0.2 percent at 691.8 rupees per 10 kg on NCDEX.

* The July soybean contract fell 1.12 percent to 4,048 rupees per 100 kg, while the key rapeseed contract was down 1.58 percent to 3,487 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as cane sowing prospects improved with expectations of revival of the monsoon over growing regions of north India, mainly Uttar Pradesh.

* The key July contract was 0.7 percent lower at 3,110 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on a lack of fresh export demand, while higher local supplies also kept away any fresh buying interest.

* The key July contract ended 0.44 percent down at 11,210 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak on subdued overseas demand.

* The key July contract fell 0.82 percent to close at 6,520 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The August corn contract ended 0.17 percent up at 1,178 rupees per 100 kg.

* The July contract for wheat was 0.33 percent down at 1,528 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.045 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)