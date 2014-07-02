MUMBAI, July 2 Indian guar seed futures ended
weak as prospects of the monsoon over the northwest region
improved.
* The July contract closed 2.41 percent lower at
5,465 rupees per 100 kg. The contract may open down on subdued
exports.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
Indian soybean futures ended down as prospects of rains over
soybean-growing areas of central India weighed on sentiment.
* The July soybean contract fell 2.42 percent to
3,950 rupees per 100 kg, while the key rapeseed contract
ended down 0.45 percent to 3,523 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1204 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was 0.09
percent higher at 692.60 rupees per 10 kg on NCDEX.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell as cane sowing prospects improved
with expectations of revival of the monsoon over growing regions
of north India, mainly Uttar Pradesh.
* The key July contract was 0.39 percent lower at
3,082 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on a lack of fresh
export demand, while higher local supplies also kept away any
fresh buying interest.
* The key July contract ended 0.71 percent lower at
11,130 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended weak on subdued overseas demand.
* The key July contract fell 3.68 percent to close
at 6,280 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICK PEAS
India's chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on
Wednesday on bargain buying after the commodity fell nearly 12
percent since May 1.
* The July chana contract ended 0.7 percent higher
to 2,825 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity &
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract may open lower on Thursday on an expected
revival of monsoon.
* Weather officials forecast revival of the monsoon rains
after a seven- to 10-day lull that caused rainfall to be 43
percent below average in June, the weakest first month of the
season in five years.
CORN, WHEAT
The August corn contract ended 1.72 percent up at
1,192 rupees per 100 kg.
* The July contract for wheat ended flat at 1,527
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)