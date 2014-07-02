MUMBAI, July 2 Indian guar seed futures ended weak as prospects of the monsoon over the northwest region improved.

* The July contract closed 2.41 percent lower at 5,465 rupees per 100 kg. The contract may open down on subdued exports.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures ended down as prospects of rains over soybean-growing areas of central India weighed on sentiment.

* The July soybean contract fell 2.42 percent to 3,950 rupees per 100 kg, while the key rapeseed contract ended down 0.45 percent to 3,523 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1204 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was 0.09 percent higher at 692.60 rupees per 10 kg on NCDEX.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as cane sowing prospects improved with expectations of revival of the monsoon over growing regions of north India, mainly Uttar Pradesh.

* The key July contract was 0.39 percent lower at 3,082 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on a lack of fresh export demand, while higher local supplies also kept away any fresh buying interest.

* The key July contract ended 0.71 percent lower at 11,130 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak on subdued overseas demand.

* The key July contract fell 3.68 percent to close at 6,280 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICK PEAS

India's chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on Wednesday on bargain buying after the commodity fell nearly 12 percent since May 1.

* The July chana contract ended 0.7 percent higher to 2,825 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract may open lower on Thursday on an expected revival of monsoon.

* Weather officials forecast revival of the monsoon rains after a seven- to 10-day lull that caused rainfall to be 43 percent below average in June, the weakest first month of the season in five years.

CORN, WHEAT

The August corn contract ended 1.72 percent up at 1,192 rupees per 100 kg.

* The July contract for wheat ended flat at 1,527 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)