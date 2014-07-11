MUMBAI, July 11 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Friday on concerns about delayed sowing of soybeans in the central India due to subdued rainfall.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.54 percent to 3,739 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract advanced 0.84 percent to 3,585 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August soyoil contract was up 0.87 percent at 674.40 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures traded flat, recovering from an intra-day low, due to an improvement in demand from bulk consumers and on concerns about production next year due to poor rainfall in top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* The key August contract was up 0.03 percent at 3,091 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a low of 3,076 rupees hit earlier in the session.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though concerns about production due to lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state limited the downside.

* The August contract closed 0.53 percent lower at 5,610 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher helped by bargain-buying, though ample supplies and weak demand kept the upside limited.

* The August chana contract closed 1.86 percent higher at 2,843 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on bargain-buying after falling 5.5 percent since July 1.

* The key August contract finished 2.19 percent higher at 6,526 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on concerns about production.

* The key August contract rose 1.43 percent to 11,680 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Wheat futures rose on thin supplies.

* The August corn contract was 0.84 percent higher at 1,201 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat finished up 1.97 percent at 1,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)