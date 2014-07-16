MUMBAI, July 16 Indian sugar futures rose a tad on bargain buying after the sweetener's 3.4 percent fall since July 1 due to weak demand.

* The key August contract rose 0.33 percent to trade at 3,064 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to ample supplies in the domestic market.

* The August chana contract fell 0.96 percent to 2,862 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures fell due to a revival in monsoon rains in key producing southern states.

* The key August contract finished 0.58 percent lower at 6,538 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher supplies in the spot market.

* The key August contract ended 0.47 percent lower at 11,670 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though the downside was limited due to inadequate rains in some key growing regions of the top producing Rajasthan state.

* The August contract closed 1.4 percent lower at 5,615 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean recovered from early lows to end flat, helped by delayed sowing in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh due to scanty rainfall.

* At 1129 GMT, the August soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was 0.78 percent higher at 671 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 0.03 percent lower at 3,689 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract fell 0.36 percent to end at 3,608 rupees per 100 kg.

* The USDA now expects the U.S. soybean harvest to grow by 4.5 percent to a record 3.8 billion bushels, topping analysts' expectations by 0.7 percent.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures fell more than a percent, while wheat futures also ended lower.

* The August corn contract was 0.32 lower at 1,214 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat fell 0.31 percent to 1,613 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)