NEW DELHI, July 18 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Friday, in line with global markets and also on concerns about delayed sowing of soybeans in the central India due to subdued rainfall.

* Malaysian palm oil edged higher on Friday after sliding to its lowest since September and falling for a third straight week as expectations of ample global supplies of oilseed and slowing exports pressured the market.

* Although monsoon has picked up in the past few days, rains were 15 percent below average in the past week, weather office data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.53 percent at 677 rupees per 10 kg, while the October soybean contract rose 0.37 percent to 3,751 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract fell 0.08 percent to 3,621 rupees per 100 kg. SUGAR

* Indian sugar slipped on ample supplies.

* The key August contract was down 0.16 percent at 3,051 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures rose on concerns about production due to lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state limited the downside.

* The August contract closed 1.46 percent higher at 5,530 rupees per 100 kg. CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher helped by bargain-buying, though ample supplies and weak demand kept the upside limited.

* The August chana contract closed 0.49 percent higher at 2,890 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures rose on bargain-buying.

* The key August contract finished 1.42 percent higher at 6,578 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on lower export demand.

* The key August contract fell 0.09 percent to 11,705 rupees per 100 kg. CORN, WHEAT

* Wheat futures fell on higher supplies.

* The August corn contract was 0.90 percent lower at 1,210 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat finished down 0.06 percent at 1,604 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)