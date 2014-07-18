NEW DELHI, July 18 Indian soyoil and soybean
futures rose on Friday, in line with global markets and also on
concerns about delayed sowing of soybeans in the central India
due to subdued rainfall.
* Malaysian palm oil edged higher on Friday after sliding to
its lowest since September and falling for a third straight week
as expectations of ample global supplies of oilseed and slowing
exports pressured the market.
* Although monsoon has picked up in the past few days, rains
were 15 percent below average in the past week, weather office
data showed.
* The key August soyoil contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.53 percent at
677 rupees per 10 kg, while the October soybean contract
rose 0.37 percent to 3,751 rupees per 100 kg.
* The August rapeseed contract fell 0.08 percent to
3,621 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar slipped on ample supplies.
* The key August contract was down 0.16 percent at
3,051 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
* Guar seed futures rose on concerns about production due to
lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state
limited the downside.
* The August contract closed 1.46 percent higher at
5,530 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
* Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher helped by
bargain-buying, though ample supplies and weak demand kept the
upside limited.
* The August chana contract closed 0.49 percent
higher at 2,890 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
* Turmeric futures rose on bargain-buying.
* The key August contract finished 1.42 percent
higher at 6,578 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on lower export demand.
* The key August contract fell 0.09 percent to
11,705 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* Wheat futures fell on higher supplies.
* The August corn contract was 0.90 percent lower
at 1,210 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat finished
down 0.06 percent at 1,604 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)