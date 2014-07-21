MUMBAI, July 21 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Monday, in line with global markets and also on concerns about delayed sowing of soybeans in central India due to subdued rainfall.

* Although monsoon has picked up in the past few days, rains were 15 percent below average in the past week, weather office data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.56 percent to 684.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the October soybean contract rose 2.21 percent to 3,837 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract rose 1.02 percent to 3,658 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar rose slightly due to bargain-buying, though ample supplies in the domestic market limited the upside.

* The key August contract was up 0.36 percent at 3,062 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though concerns about production due to lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state limited the downside.

* The August contract closed 1.89 percent lower at 5,425 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures ended a tad lower, weighed by ample supplies and weak demand.

* The August chana contract closed 0.07 percent lower at 2,888 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures ended almost flat despite a revival in monsoon rains in key producing southern states.

* The key August contract finished 0.03 percent higher at 6,580 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on lower export demand.

* The key August contract fell 1.37 percent to 11,545 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Wheat futures fell on higher supplies.

* The August corn contract was 0.16 percent higher at 1,253 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat finished down 0.06 percent at 1,603 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)