MUMBAI Aug 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking weak Malaysian palm oil, while a recovery in the area under cultivation due to recent rains also added to the fall.

* The trend in oilseeds and soyoil looks weak in the short term, said analysts.

* Malaysian palm oil was flat on Monday, as traders waited for clearer signs on whether prices would weaken further after hitting the lowest in nearly five years last week in their biggest weekly drop for 18 months.

* At 1231 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 1.98 percent at 635 rupees per 10 kg, while the September rapeseed contract fell 1.56 percent to 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 2.13 percent at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on Monday and are expected to open weak on Tuesday due to large spot supplies from mills and lower-than-expected demand.

* The key September contract was down 0.32 percent at 3,087 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will have enough sugar to last roughly four months when the new season starts in October, the chief of a leading industry body said, keeping a lid on local prices even if some money-losing mills stick to their decision of not crushing cane.

* India could raise import duty on sugar to protect local mills if they clear farmers' cane arrears, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters on Thursday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher and are likely to open up in the next trading session on export demand amid thin local supplies.

* The August contract closed 1.26 percent higher at 5,630 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on sluggish exports, though stocking up ahead of festivals and delay in sowing are seen supporting prices in the next session.

* Delay in monsoon rains pushed back turmeric sowing in the top cultivating areas raising concerns about yields.

* The key September contract finished down 0.79 percent at 6,544 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to slack demand in the spot market though some fresh export inquiries limited the downside.

* The key September contract ended down 0.40 percent at 11,195 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pickup in local demand ahead of festivals amid limited local supply.

* The September chana contract closed up 0.69 percent at 2,909 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract was 0.69 percent lower at 1,145 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat finished down 1.06 percent at 1,580 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)