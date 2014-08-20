MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, tracking weak global markets and on sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil lost more ground on Wednesday, falling for a sixth consecutive session to its lowest since October 2009 as slowing exports and prospects of near-record U.S. soybean production weighed on the market.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 0.50 percent at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange, while the September rapeseed contract rose 0.35 percent to 3,426 rupees per 100 kg on some value buying.

* At 1249 GMT, the key September soyoil contract was down 1.65 percent at 621.20 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR

Guar seed futures ended higher due to worries about production and on fresh export demand amid thin local supplies.

* Guar futures are expected to continue to trade higher on Thursday, analysts said.

* The August contract closed 0.51 percent higher at 5,860 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures slipped on profit-taking after rising for two consecutive sessions, though a pickup in local demand and limited supplies are seen supporting prices on Thursday.

* The September chana contract closed down 0.33 percent at 2,970 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were lower, weighed down by ample local supplies from mills and lower-than-expected demand.

* The key September contract was down 0.84 percent at 3,053 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will have enough sugar to last roughly four months when the new season starts in October, the chief of a leading industry body said, keeping a lid on local prices even if some money-losing mills stick to their decision of not crushing cane.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to poor export demand though a delay in sowing due to late monsoon rains limited the downside.

* The late monsoon has pushed back turmeric sowing in the top cultivating areas, raising concerns about yields.

* The key September contract closed down 0.54 percent at 6,584 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on profit-taking but are expected to open steady on Thursday on thin supplies.

* The key September contract ended down 0.35 percent at 11,310 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

September corn contract was 1.50 percent higher at 1,147 rupees per 100 kg.

September wheat was 0.32 percent up at 1,585 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)