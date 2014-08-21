MUMBAI Aug 21 Guar seed 10 futures ended higher on Thursday on concerns about the new season output as delayed rains are likely to hit yields.

* Guar futures are seen trading firm in the short term, analysts said.

* The October contract closed 2.63 percent higher at 6,478 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose as a delay in sowing due to late monsoon rains have raised concerns about lower production.

* The late monsoon has pushed back turmeric sowing in the top cultivating areas, raising concerns about yields.

* The key September contract closed 1.64 percent higher at 6,692 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean and rapeseed futures ended higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from the U.S. soybean futures while delayed rains raised concerns about the output.

* New-crop soybeans edged higher as the market recovered from Wednesday's contract-low, but gains were capped by forecasts of benign weather in the U.S. Midwest which has reinforced hopes of all-time high production.

* The key October soybean contract closed 0.68 percent higher at 3,410 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the September rapeseed contract rose 0.64 percent to 3,448 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1231 GMT, the key September soyoil contract was down 0.73 percent at 621.60 rupees per 10 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking, but analysts expect prices to get support from a pickup in local demand ahead of festivals.

* The September chana contract closed down 1.18 percent at 2,935 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were lower and are seen opening down on Friday on higher supplies in the local market amid lower-than-expected demand.

* The key September contract was down 0.62 percent at 3,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will have enough sugar to last roughly four months when the new season starts in October, the chief of a leading industry body said, keeping a lid on local prices even if some money-losing mills stick to their decision of not crushing cane.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on thin local demand, though fresh export inquiries are seen aiding prices in the next session.

* The key September contract ended down 0.35 percent at 11,270 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

September corn contract edged down 0.09 percent at 1,148 rupees per 100 kg. September wheat was 0.13 percent up at 1,583 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)