MUMBAI, July 30 Indian soybeans extended losses for a second session on Monday after doubling of special margins and talk of a ban on futures trading in some farm commodities.

* The most-traded soybeans contract for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.79 percent lower at 4,474 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for August delivery fell 0.45 percent to end at 778.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for August delivery ended 1.67 percent lower at 4,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Indore's spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.7 rupees to 777.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 85 rupees to 4,592 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 150.8 rupees to be at 4,210.75 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose for the third straight session to hit a contract high on poor monsoon rains in key growing areas and improving consumer demand ahead of the festive season.

* The key August sugar contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.27 percent at 3,379 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high at 3,403 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Kolhapur's spot market in the top producing western Maharashtra state, sugar fell 4 rupees to 3,396 rupees.

CHANA

Chana futures ended higher on bargain buying, after falling more than 2 percent in the earlier session, with concerns over output due to less rains in regions growing major summer-sown pulses supporting the rise.

* The most-active chana contract for August delivery on the NCDEX closed 2.04 percent higher at 4,599 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi's spot market, chana fell 18.5 rupees to 4,712.5 rupees per 100 kg as buyers awaited a dip in prices.

SPICES

Turmeric futures fell as traders continued profit-taking triggered by a pickup in spot supplies and increased margins.

* The August turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 1.11 percent to close at 5,702 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 30 percent since the start of the month.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 368 rupees to 5,220 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking followed by bearish spot cues due to higher supply in the spot market amid lacklustre demand.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.76 percent lower at 15,360 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 244 rupees to 15,996 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to poor monsoon rains in leading pepper-cultivating regions, raising concerns over the output of the spice and less spot supplies.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 1.58 percent to end at 44,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 209 rupees to 42,735 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)