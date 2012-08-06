MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian soybean futures retreated
from their highest level in two weeks, following weak overseas
leads, and analysts said there could be a further fall.
* The most-active soybean contract for October delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) closed down 2.1 percent at 3,948 rupees per 100 kg.
* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery
closed down 1.06 percent lower at 786.7 rupees per 10
kg, while the rapeseed contract for September delivery
ended 1.64 percent lower at 4,428 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
4.25 rupees to 777.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 47
rupees to 4,520 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 43 rupees to 4,312 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chick peas or chana futures fell after a good spell
of rain in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and on a drop in spot
demand due to higher prices, outweighing concerns over poor
rains and output of pulses.
* The most-active chana contract for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended
0.73 percent down at 4,857 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to 4,950
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures rose to hit the 4 percent upper circuit on
a decline in area sown in leading cultivating regions while some
overseas enquires aided buying amid a drop in spot supplies.
* The September turmeric contract ended 4.03 percent
higher at 6,608 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric jumped 578 rupees
to 5,775 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures closed lower after reversing
initial gains.
* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX closed
down 0.26 percent at 16,990 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 80 rupees to
16,500 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended marginally lower after reversing
initial gains.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
closed 0.15 percent lower at 43,865 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 235
rupees to 42,637 rupees on sluggish exports.
SUGAR
Indian sugar fell for the second straight session on
extended profit-taking and on an additional margin imposed by
the exchange.
* The key September sugar contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.75 percent at 3,581 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing
Maharashtra state fell 31 rupees to 3,646 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)