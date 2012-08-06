MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian soybean futures retreated from their highest level in two weeks, following weak overseas leads, and analysts said there could be a further fall.

* The most-active soybean contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.1 percent at 3,948 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery closed down 1.06 percent lower at 786.7 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September delivery ended 1.64 percent lower at 4,428 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.25 rupees to 777.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 47 rupees to 4,520 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 43 rupees to 4,312 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chick peas or chana futures fell after a good spell of rain in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and on a drop in spot demand due to higher prices, outweighing concerns over poor rains and output of pulses.

* The most-active chana contract for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.73 percent down at 4,857 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to 4,950 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures rose to hit the 4 percent upper circuit on a decline in area sown in leading cultivating regions while some overseas enquires aided buying amid a drop in spot supplies.

* The September turmeric contract ended 4.03 percent higher at 6,608 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric jumped 578 rupees to 5,775 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures closed lower after reversing initial gains.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX closed down 0.26 percent at 16,990 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 80 rupees to 16,500 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended marginally lower after reversing initial gains.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX closed 0.15 percent lower at 43,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 235 rupees to 42,637 rupees on sluggish exports.

SUGAR

Indian sugar fell for the second straight session on extended profit-taking and on an additional margin imposed by the exchange.

* The key September sugar contract on the NCDEX was down 0.75 percent at 3,581 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 31 rupees to 3,646 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)