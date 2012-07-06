MUMBAI, July 6 Indian soybean futures eased
after hitting a record peak on Friday on profit-taking, though
adverse weather, a rise in soymeal exports and weak rupee
limited the downside.
* Soyoil edged lower tracking Malaysian palm oil, while
rapeseed softened in line with soybean.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.45 percent to settle
at 4,162 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,258
rupees earlier.
* The August soyoil contract edged down 0.43 percent
to close at 779.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell
0.36 percent to close at 4,084 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 7
rupees to 765 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 54 rupees
to 4,138 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 16.5 rupees to 3,964.5 per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement on
Friday.
CHANA
Chana futures fell on some profit-taking, but slack spot
supplies amid strong demand from millers ahead of the festive
season kept the downside limited.
* Chana for August delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.57
percent lower at 4,502 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,500 rupees per
100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell for the second straight session on
profit taking following a recent rally in the prices though
hopes of rise in physical demand during upcoming festivals such
as Ramadan limit the downtrend.
* The key August sugar contract on the NCDEX fell
0.23 percent to close at 3,061 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing
Maharashtra state, sugar fell 8 rupees to 3,168 rupees per 100
kg.
SPICES
India's turmeric futures rose for a third day on Friday on
concerns over weak rainfall and expectation of a drop in the
sowing area in the major growing regions due to unattractive
prices.
* The August contract on the NCDEX rose 3.89 percent
to end at 4,432 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 124 rupees to 3,952
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up on thin spot supplies and dwindling
domestic stocks while slack arrivals from other major producing
countries in the global market also aided sentiment.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX ended
0.35 percent higher at 41,725 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 97 rupees to 40,422 rupees on
sluggish exports due to high priced Indian produce.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking
though reduced domestic supplies and some fresh export
enquiries, kept the downside limited.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX edged down
0.08 percent to close to 14,550 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 12
rupees to 14,359 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)