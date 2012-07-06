MUMBAI, July 6 Indian soybean futures eased after hitting a record peak on Friday on profit-taking, though adverse weather, a rise in soymeal exports and weak rupee limited the downside.

* Soyoil edged lower tracking Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed softened in line with soybean.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.45 percent to settle at 4,162 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,258 rupees earlier.

* The August soyoil contract edged down 0.43 percent to close at 779.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.36 percent to close at 4,084 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 7 rupees to 765 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 54 rupees to 4,138 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 16.5 rupees to 3,964.5 per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement on Friday.

CHANA

Chana futures fell on some profit-taking, but slack spot supplies amid strong demand from millers ahead of the festive season kept the downside limited.

* Chana for August delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.57 percent lower at 4,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,500 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell for the second straight session on profit taking following a recent rally in the prices though hopes of rise in physical demand during upcoming festivals such as Ramadan limit the downtrend.

* The key August sugar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.23 percent to close at 3,061 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 8 rupees to 3,168 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

India's turmeric futures rose for a third day on Friday on concerns over weak rainfall and expectation of a drop in the sowing area in the major growing regions due to unattractive prices.

* The August contract on the NCDEX rose 3.89 percent to end at 4,432 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 124 rupees to 3,952 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up on thin spot supplies and dwindling domestic stocks while slack arrivals from other major producing countries in the global market also aided sentiment.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX ended 0.35 percent higher at 41,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 97 rupees to 40,422 rupees on sluggish exports due to high priced Indian produce.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking though reduced domestic supplies and some fresh export enquiries, kept the downside limited.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.08 percent to close to 14,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 12 rupees to 14,359 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)