MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday due to lack of supplies after the peak arrival season, while rapeseed gained to its highest in more than a week.

* The key February soybean contract ended up 0.21 percent at 3,756 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The February soyoil contract rose 0.92 percent to end at 683.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April ended up 0.06 percent at 3,421 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a high of 3,437 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 10.

* Soybeans rose 16 rupees to 3,852 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil rose 4.30 rupees to 694.95 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed fell 34.35 rupees to 3,589.60 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures dropped on expectation of large output from an expanded area under cultivation, higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The February contract ended down 1.22 percent at 5,275 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Guar seed fell 21.45 rupees to 5,225 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish domestic demand, higher carry-forward stocks and increased area under cultivation.

* The February chana contract fell 0.52 percent to end at 3,049 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 9.60 rupees to 2,968.75 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on improved local buying and a pick-up in overseas demand, while concerns about the quality of the crop also aided sentiment.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 0.42 percent at 6,760 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric rose 27.85 rupees to 5,933.50 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cummin seed, futures ended steady as support from export demand was offset by an increase in acreage and prospects of higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.08 percent at 12,747.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 43.4 rupees to 12,736.1 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as the new cane crushing season has swelled supplies when mills are saddled with mammoth stocks of the sweetener.

* The key February contract ended down 0.55 percent at 2,728 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was down 6.30 rupees at 2,764.70 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)