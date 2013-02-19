MUMBAI Feb 19 Corn futures in India, Asia's largest exporter, fell on Tuesday, and are likely to remain under pressure this week on weak spot demand and fresh supplies but some recovery could be seen at lower levels.

The key March contract for maize on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.92 percent at 1,298 rupees (about $6.1 per bushel) per 100 kg.

"The trend is weak because demand is poor and supplies would also improve by March but some lower-level buying could be seen towards the end of this week," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

Fresh supplies have started coming to the market in small quantities and are expected to peak by March.

At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot maize edged down 2 rupees to 1,309 rupees per 100 kg.

Traders and analysts expect corn prices to fall with rising supplies from the new season crop.

The South American country is the world's third-biggest exporter of soybeans and corn and the lack of rainfall in recent weeks has driven global grain prices higher on supply concerns. Production estimates have already been reduced.

In Chicago, the key March corn contract on CBOT was trading up 0.21 percent at $7.00-1/4 per bushel as of 1157 GMT.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures ended lower but may bounce back this week on a likely rise in demand for cattle feed products.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.

"Demand for cattle feed is expected to improve at these prices. A decline in supplies in the spot market may also support the upside," said an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

Farmers in India use the crop after harvesting chana, wheat or rice as fodder for dairy animals.

The key March contract on the NCDEX closed down 0.95 percent at 1,348 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 54.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)