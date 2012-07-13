MUMBAI, July 13 Indian corn futures are likely to rise for the second straight week and could hit a new contract high on lower rains in the key growing areas and on higher global prices, which boosted demand for the grain.

"Overall fundamentals are bullish. It touched the 4 percent upper circuit today and we expect prices to go further up," said Sudha Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed u p 3.77 percent at 1,458 rupees per 100 kg on Friday, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a new contract high at 1,462 rupees.

Monsoon in India, the world's leading producer of some farm products, has been 23 percent below average since the four-month season that began on June 1.

Lower rains have impacted the planting of corn and it could trim output in the current summer-sowing season.

Hopes of higher exports from India due to a surge in the prices of corn in the global market is also pushing up the prices in the local market, traders said.

Chicago corn rose for a second straight day on Friday, extending its drought-driven rally over four weeks to 45 percent, with little relief expected for the crop which has been hit by the worst drought in the U.S. grain belt in 25 years.

At 1218 GMT, the benchmark U.S. September corn was trading up 1.74 percent at $7.44 per bushel.

In the Nizamabad spot market, corn, primarily used as poultry feed, rose 12 rupees to 1,280 rupees per 100 kg.

KAPASKHALI OR COTTONSEED OILCAKE

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are also likely to rise on tight supply situation amid rising demand from north-western states in the wake of scanty rains.

The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.05 percent at 1,542 rupees per 100 kg after hitting new contract high at 1,548 rupees per 100 kg.

"Lower rains in western India is boosting the demand for animal feed as there are concerns that lower rains could trim cotton output in the country," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Rajasthan.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed mostly in the north-western states of India.

Higher prices encouraged farmers to plant cotton on a record 12 million hectares in 2011. However, patchy rains and better returns on crops such as guar and oilseeds could prompt farmers to reduce the area under the fibre plantation.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake rose 33 rupees to 1,482 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)