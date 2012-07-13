MUMBAI, July 13 Indian corn futures are likely
to rise for the second straight week and could hit a new
contract high on lower rains in the key growing areas and on
higher global prices, which boosted demand for the grain.
"Overall fundamentals are bullish. It touched the 4 percent
upper circuit today and we expect prices to go further up," said
Sudha Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed u p 3.77 percent at 1,458
rupees per 100 kg on Friday, after hitting the 4 percent upper
circuit and a new contract high at 1,462 rupees.
Monsoon in India, the world's leading producer of some farm
products, has been 23 percent below average since the four-month
season that began on June 1.
Lower rains have impacted the planting of corn and it could
trim output in the current summer-sowing season.
Hopes of higher exports from India due to a surge in the
prices of corn in the global market is also pushing up the
prices in the local market, traders said.
Chicago corn rose for a second straight day on Friday,
extending its drought-driven rally over four weeks to 45
percent, with little relief expected for the crop which has been
hit by the worst drought in the U.S. grain belt in 25 years.
At 1218 GMT, the benchmark U.S. September corn was
trading up 1.74 percent at $7.44 per bushel.
In the Nizamabad spot market, corn, primarily used as
poultry feed, rose 12 rupees to 1,280 rupees per 100 kg.
KAPASKHALI OR COTTONSEED OILCAKE
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are also
likely to rise on tight supply situation amid rising demand from
north-western states in the wake of scanty rains.
The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.05 percent at 1,542
rupees per 100 kg after hitting new contract high at 1,548
rupees per 100 kg.
"Lower rains in western India is boosting the demand for
animal feed as there are concerns that lower rains could trim
cotton output in the country," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader
based in Rajasthan.
Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle
feed mostly in the north-western states of India.
Higher prices encouraged farmers to plant cotton on a record
12 million hectares in 2011. However, patchy rains and better
returns on crops such as guar and oilseeds could prompt farmers
to reduce the area under the fibre plantation.
At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake
rose 33 rupees to 1,482 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)