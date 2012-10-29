MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian corn futures are likely to fall this week on expectations higher supplies from the new season crop could ease shortages in spot markets, while exports could decline as global prices slip.

"Supplies from the new season crop is likely to touch peak level in the next few days and it could put pressure on the prices," said Vitthalbhai Patil, a trader based in Nizamabad.

Softness in global corn prices are likely to cut demand for Indian corn, which usually fetch a lower price than American production due to their inferior quality, and that continues to dampen spirits of sellers.

Heavy rains in September boosted the prospects of increased sowing of corn during the ongoing winter season. That could compensate partly for the near 9 percent decline in output of the summer-sown crop and this is also depressing prices, traders said.

At 0720 GMT, the key December corn contract on Chicago's CBOT was down 0.14 percent at $7.36-3/4 per bushel after hitting its lowest level in two weeks.

The domestic November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.23 percent at 1,292 Indian rupees ($24.09) per 100 kg (about $6.2 per bushel).

The contract rose over 1.5 percent in the last week as farmers busy with Dussehara and Id celebrations reduced supplies in spot markets.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures are likely to remain range bound this week as rising cotton supplies in spot markets could offset demand from farmers.

Traders expect kapashkhali prices to fall after mid-November when cotton supplies from the new season crop will reach its peak level.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.

"Kapashkhali prices are likely to remain steady as demand from farmers is very strong. However, as the supplies will gradually rise there could be some fall in prices particularly after November," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

India's cotton crop is likely to be down 5.4 percent in 2012/13, according to the Cotton Advisory Board. The previous year's crop was a record 35.3 million bales of 170 kg each and though output will be lower, it will still be enough to meet local demand.

The key December contract on the NCDEX was trading up 0.14 percent at 1,421 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 53.6750 rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)