MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian corn futures are likely to
fall this week on expectations higher supplies from the new
season crop could ease shortages in spot markets, while exports
could decline as global prices slip.
"Supplies from the new season crop is likely to touch peak
level in the next few days and it could put pressure on the
prices," said Vitthalbhai Patil, a trader based in Nizamabad.
Softness in global corn prices are likely to cut demand for
Indian corn, which usually fetch a lower price than American
production due to their inferior quality, and that continues to
dampen spirits of sellers.
Heavy rains in September boosted the prospects of increased
sowing of corn during the ongoing winter season. That could
compensate partly for the near 9 percent decline in output of
the summer-sown crop and this is also depressing prices, traders
said.
At 0720 GMT, the key December corn contract on
Chicago's CBOT was down 0.14 percent at $7.36-3/4 per bushel
after hitting its lowest level in two weeks.
The domestic November contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.23
percent at 1,292 Indian rupees ($24.09) per 100 kg (about $6.2
per bushel).
The contract rose over 1.5 percent in the last week as
farmers busy with Dussehara and Id celebrations reduced supplies
in spot markets.
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures are
likely to remain range bound this week as rising cotton supplies
in spot markets could offset demand from farmers.
Traders expect kapashkhali prices to fall after mid-November
when cotton supplies from the new season crop will reach its
peak level.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
"Kapashkhali prices are likely to remain steady as demand
from farmers is very strong. However, as the supplies will
gradually rise there could be some fall in prices particularly
after November," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
India's cotton crop is likely to be down 5.4 percent in
2012/13, according to the Cotton Advisory Board. The previous
year's crop was a record 35.3 million bales of 170 kg each and
though output will be lower, it will still be enough to meet
local demand.
The key December contract on the NCDEX was trading
up 0.14 percent at 1,421 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 53.6750 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)