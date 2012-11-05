MUMBAI Nov 5 Corn futures in India fell on Monday to hit their lowest level in over a week and are likely to extend losses this fortnight on an expected rise in supplies in spot markets, but buying by exporters and poultry feed makers could limit the downtrend.

"As rains have stopped now, farmers could start harvesting again and supplies are likely to rise. All these factors could drag prices down in the next 15 days," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

Last week, heavy rains due to cyclone Nilam lashed the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, disrupting harvesting and transportation of corn to spot markets, which prevented prices from sliding further despite low demand from exporters, traders said.

Exporters are waiting for a fall of at least 25 rupees in spot prices, which are currently around 1,270-1,275 rupees per 100 kg, and if that happens, they could start buying again, limiting the downtrend, they added.

Prices are likely to get support from buying by poultry feed makers, who are taking larger quantities as demand for poultry products goes up during the winter, because people eat more fatty food than in the high temperatures of summer.

In Chicago, the key December corn contract on CBOT was up 0.07 percent at $7.39-1/4 per bushel at 0820 GMT.

The November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.08 percent at 1,296 rupees ($24.09) per 100 kg (around $6.2 per bushel).

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures rose on Monday as supplies of cotton were below expectations, and are likely to rise further this fortnight on strength in prices of soymeal and strong demand from farmers.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as a cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.

Kapashkhali prices are also being supported by a decline in cotton arrivals in spot markets, traders said.

"Prices of soymeal, also used in making animal and poultry feed, rose by over 1,000 rupees in the last three weeks on demand from exporters and it is pushing the prices of kapashkhali also," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The key December contract on the NCDEX was up 1.47 percent at 1,454 rupees per 100 kg.

The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply. ($1 = 53.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)