MUMBAI Nov 5 Corn futures in India fell on
Monday to hit their lowest level in over a week and are likely
to extend losses this fortnight on an expected rise in supplies
in spot markets, but buying by exporters and poultry feed makers
could limit the downtrend.
"As rains have stopped now, farmers could start harvesting
again and supplies are likely to rise. All these factors could
drag prices down in the next 15 days," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
Last week, heavy rains due to cyclone Nilam lashed the
southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,
disrupting harvesting and transportation of corn to spot
markets, which prevented prices from sliding further despite low
demand from exporters, traders said.
Exporters are waiting for a fall of at least 25 rupees in
spot prices, which are currently around 1,270-1,275 rupees per
100 kg, and if that happens, they could start buying again,
limiting the downtrend, they added.
Prices are likely to get support from buying by poultry feed
makers, who are taking larger quantities as demand for poultry
products goes up during the winter, because people eat more
fatty food than in the high temperatures of summer.
In Chicago, the key December corn contract on CBOT was
up 0.07 percent at $7.39-1/4 per bushel at 0820 GMT.
The November contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.08 percent at
1,296 rupees ($24.09) per 100 kg (around $6.2 per bushel).
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures rose on
Monday as supplies of cotton were below expectations, and are
likely to rise further this fortnight on strength in prices of
soymeal and strong demand from farmers.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as a
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
Kapashkhali prices are also being supported by a decline in
cotton arrivals in spot markets, traders said.
"Prices of soymeal, also used in making animal and poultry
feed, rose by over 1,000 rupees in the last three weeks on
demand from exporters and it is pushing the prices of
kapashkhali also," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in
Bikaner, Rajasthan.
The key December contract on the NCDEX was up 1.47
percent at 1,454 rupees per 100 kg.
The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts
in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply.
($1 = 53.7550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)