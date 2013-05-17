MUMBAI May 17 Corn futures in India are
expected to edge up next week due to thin new season supplies
from the state of Bihar, and on slow pace of sowing in the
United States though subdued exports are seen restricting the
upside.
Supplies from the new season winter-sown crop in Bihar have
been lower than expected due to unfavourable weather, traders
said.
Maize is cultivated twice a year, during summer and winter,
in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major
contribution coming from the summer crop.
"Some recovery is expected in corn prices next week. But any
sharp upside is unlikely because of weak export and local
demand," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
The key June contract for maize rabi rose 0.85
percent to close at 1,186 Indian rupees ($5.55 per bushel) per
100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX). It has fallen more than 5 percent since the close on
March 23.
Demand for corn as feed falls in summer along with demand
for poultry as people consume less of fatty foods due to high
temperatures.
India's corn output is expected to be 21.82 million tonnes
in 2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as
against 21.76 million tonnes a year earlier.
Reddy expects the June contract to rise to 1,205 rupees by
next week.
In Chicago, the key July corn contract on CBOT was
down 0.12 percent at $6.40-3/4 per bushel at 1310 GMT.
Corn plantings had fallen to record lows in the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's most recent progress report, but
analysts expect a government plantings report next week to show
between 55 percent and 65 percent of corn areas have been
planted, up from 28 percent seeded last week.
($1 = 54.8050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)