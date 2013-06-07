MUMBAI, June 7 Corn futures in India are seen trading higher next week on fresh export demand, depleting stocks and thin supplies from Bihar due to an unfavourable weather, though the timely progress of the monsoon could restrict the upside.

Maize is cultivated twice a year, during summer and winter, in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

Sowing has started in few places but it would gain momentum with a pick-up in monsoon rains, traders said.

India's monsoon rains recorded higher than average levels in the first week of the four-month rainy season, weather office sources told Reuters on Thursday, reflecting a timely onset and progress so far over southern states.

"Stocks are very less in corn. Good quality produce is shipped out to meet export demand whereas poor quality is used by the starch and poultry sector," said a trader and exporter from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

The key July contract for maize rabi closed 0.79 percent higher at 1,401 rupees ($6.31 per bushel) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management, expects the July contract to trade in a range of 1,360 rupees to 1,430 rupees next week.

Rains in Bihar have hit the supply of the winter-sown variety from the state, traders said.

India's corn output is expected to be 21.82 million tonnes in 2012/13, as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate, as against 21.76 million tonnes a year earlier.

The Chicago Board Of Trade new-crop December corn contract was up 1.32 percent at $5.55-1/2 per bushel at 1254 GMT.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures are expected to trade higher next week due to a pick-up in local demand amid a squeeze in spot supplies.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.

Cotton supplies have been very thin in local markets as the season has drawn to a close.

"Seasonal demand is very good from local traders. Prices are seen up because stocks are very less," said Reddy.

The key July contract on the NCDEX closed 0.24 percent lower at 1,638 rupees per 100 kg.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake rose 12 rupees to 1,585 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 56.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)