MUMBAI, June 28 Corn futures in India are expected to fall next week as the good progress of sowing due to ample rains and higher moisture content in supplies coming into the market are seen aiding the downside.

Farmers in India have started planting the new crop at a brisk pace in major cultivating areas, helped by a good monsoon so far.

Rains were 3 percent above average in the week that ended on June 26, data from the weather office showed on Thursday. They were 54 percent above the average in the sub-continent for the first three weeks from June 1.

Maize is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, which is Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

"Things are not going well. Quality is deteriorating and moisture content is very high in the supplies to the market because of rains," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a trader from Bangalore.

The key July contract for maize rabi closed 2.41 percent lower at 1,377 rupees ($5.86 per bushel) per 100 kg on Friday on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, its biggest one-day fall since June 12.

Rains in Bihar have hit both the supply of the winter-sown variety from the state and quality, traders said. But the rains are helping sowing operations of the summer corn.

"Sowing is progressing very well and if the weather remains favourable we can expect higher output," Agarwal said.

India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on Thursday. Support price for corn has been raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

Analysts expect the July contract to fall to 1,320 rupees by the end of next week.

The Chicago Board Of Trade December corn contract was down 0.65 percent at $5.35-1/4 per bushel at 1332 GMT due to crop-friendly weather.

Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its estimates for total corn acreage, due to rains delaying sowing this spring, to 95.313 million acres, having pegged plantings at 97.282 million acres in March.

($1 = 60.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)