MUMBAI, March 13 Indian corn futures rose for a seventh straight day to hit a contract high on Thursday as rains and unfavourable weather in many parts of the country are expected to delay arrivals of the winter-sown crop amid improved demand from poultry feed makers.

Rains and hailstorm are likely to push back the supplies from the winter-sown corn crop by a fortnight to May, and may also hit the quality, spot traders said.

Corn is cultivated in India in both summer and winter, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

"In the absence of quality supply in the market, farmers have hold back stock of the good quality summer crop on hopes of further rise in prices," said Deepak Chavan, an analyst at Agro Futures, Pune.

The key April contract rose 1.03 percent to 1,270 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange after hitting a high of 1,274 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Dec. 5, 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)