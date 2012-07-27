MUMBAI, July 27 Indian corn futures are expected
to trade range-bound with a negative bias next week as
profit-taking after the recent rally in prices and fears of
government action could outweigh strong demand and concerns over
the monsoon.
Lower rains in key growing areas, which could trim sowing,
have pushed up the price in the local market.
"There could be some correction in its prices this week as
rally seems to have fizzled out, though it may not be a sharp
one," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
An expected decline in U.S. corn prices is also putting
pressure as it could trim export demand for Indian corn, traders
said.
Scattered rain in the north and east of the U.S. farm belt
this week brought relief to this summer's drought.
Rain in the northern Midwest in U.S. this week has likely
improved crop prospects there but heat and dryness in the
southwest continue to stress corn and soybeans, according to
agricultural meteorologists.
The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.4 percent at 1,539
rupees per 100 kg.
In the Nizamabad spot market, corn, primarily used as
poultry feed, rose 12 rupees to 1,397 rupees per 100 kg.
KAPASKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali futures are likely
to remain firm on concerns over decline in cotton acreage though
traders predict it may touch a new contract high this week.
The key August contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.1
percent at 1,598 rupees per 100 kg.
Demand for oilcake, mainly used as cattlefeed, usually goes
down with the beginning of rainy season due to availability of
green fodder.
"Rains have improved in central India, which could drag down
prices but concerns over cotton acreage may support prices and
prevent a fall," said a trader based in New Delhi.
Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and used as
cattlefeed, mostly in the north-western states of India.
At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake
prices were flat at 1,581 rupees per 100 kg.
NCDEX has imposed a 20 percent special margin on the long
side of cottonseed oilcake contracts, effective Saturday.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)