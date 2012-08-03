MUMBAI Aug 3 Indian corn futures are expected to rise next week on patchy rains which could trim acreage and output in the current season, traders and analysts said.

India's first drought in three years will cut output of some coarse grains used for animal feed, the chief of the weather office said on Friday, and trigger a shortage of fodder in a country where farmers make up roughly half the workforce.

"Fresh crop supplies would start hitting the market by September end only, so prices are likely to remain firm till then. Exporters are buying in huge quantity," said Poonamchand Gupta, a trader based in Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

An expected decline in U.S. corn prices following improvement in rains in the key growing region, which could trim export demand, may limit the uptrend in prices, traders said.

India normally exports corn and other feed ingredients such as soymeal to southeast Asia, but growing demand for poultry and dairy products is boosting domestic use.

The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.88 percent at 1,491 rupees per 100 kg on Friday.

In the Nizamabad spot market, corn, primarily used as poultry feed, rose 6 rupees to 1,412 rupees per 100 kg.

KAPASKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali futures are likely to remain firm on concerns that drought in the current year could result in fodder shortages.

The key August contract on the NCDEX closed up 3.42 percent at 1,629 rupees per 100 kg.

The demand for oilcake, mainly used as cattle feed, usually goes down with the beginning of the rainy season due to availability of green fodder. However, due to lower rains, the demand is still very strong from feed makers.

"It looks like there could fodder shortage this year and feed prices are likely to go up," said another trader based in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, mostly in the north-western states of India.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake prices rose 27 rupees to 1,591 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)