MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian corn futures are likely to extend losses this week on improvement in rains in some parts, global cues and a fall in prices of soymeal.

U.S. new-crop corn eased on Monday, extending losses from the prior session when prices came off an all-time high, as the market priced in the U.S. Department of Agriculture cutting its corn production forecast by 17 percent.

Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal in the week ended Aug. 8.

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Monday, hammered by weak demand in the spot market, a fall in the world market and as good rains in Madhya Pradesh state raised hopes of a bumper soybean crop.

"Prices are likely to fall as soybean, raw material for soymeal, has declined and is putting pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

Soymeal and corn, both are used for preparing animal and poultry feed.

India normally exports corn and other feed ingredients such as soymeal to southeast Asia, but growing demand for poultry and dairy products is boosting domestic use.

At 1107 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.21 percent at 1,441 rupees per 100 kg.

In the Nizamabad spot market, corn, primarily used as poultry feed, fell 3 rupees to 1,416 rupees per 100 kg.

KAPASKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali futures are likely to fall, tracking a softness in prices of other animal feeds such as corn and soymeal.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and used as a cattle feed, mostly in the north-western states of India.

The key August contract on the NCDEX was trading up 0.36 percent at 1,691 rupees per 100 kg.

"Improvement in rains in central India raised the hopes for higher soymeal production and this has led to softening in kapaskhali prices," said Manjit Singh, a trader from Ludhiana, Punjab.

The demand for oilcake, mainly used as cattle feed, usually goes down with the beginning of the rainy season due to availability of green fodder.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake prices rose 7 rupees to 1,621 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)