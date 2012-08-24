MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian corn futures are expected to rise marginally next week on tight supply in the spot market amid stable demand from feed millers, though a fall in soymeal prices due to improvement in rains could cap gains.

Corn and soymeal are used for making animal and poultry feed.

"We don't expect a sharp rise in corn prices despite lower availability as the new season crop would start hitting the market from next month, and then there could be some softness in prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

On Friday, the key September contact on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.64 percent at 1,530 rupees per 100 kg.

In the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, corn rose 13 rupees to 1,464 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract has risen around 14 percent since July on buoyant export demand and lower rains in key growing regions.

The recent spell of rains in soybean growing areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which raised the prospects of a good harvest, is also weighing on sentiment, Reddy said.

Soymeal prices in the Indore spot market fell by 500 rupees to 40,500 rupees per tonne.

Corn is grown in most Indian states, prominently in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers usually plant corn with the arrival of the monsoon in June-July and harvest in September-October.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures are likely to extend gains for a second straight week on concerns over availability of fodder due to deficient rains in the northern states.

"Though rains have improved in Rajasthan, they are deficient in Punjab and Haryana, and farmers are buying in anticipation of a further price rise," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed used as cattle feed, mostly for milching animals in northern India.

The key September contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.97 percent at 1,637 r upees per 100 kg.

Cottonseed oilcake prices are likely to remain firm till the new cotton crop harvesting starts in October, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)