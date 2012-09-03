MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian corn futures are likely to
fall this week on expectations higher supplies from the new
season crop could ease shortages in spot markets while export
demand could ebb as global prices slip, traders said on Monday.
"We could see arrivals from the new season crop hitting spot
markets in small quantities this week and it could ease the
supply situation in spot markets and prices may fall," said
Shridhar Reddy, a trader based in the southern state of
Karnataka, the top grower of corn in India.
India has had a drought this year but rains in the June to
September monsoon season have now picked up, allaying fears that
corn yields could be hit. Corn is a short duration crop and can
be harvested in 70-80 days compared with as long as 120 days for
other summer-sown crops to mature.
India's monsoon rains, vital for 55 percent of India's
rain-fed farmland, are 12 percent short of average so far in the
season, picking up from about 19 percent below average from June
1 to July 31.
At 0914 GMT, the October contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.80
percent at 1,487 rupees ($26.77) per 100 kg (about $7.4 per
bushel).
Volumes have shifted since last week from the September to
the October contract.
In the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, corn prices
were nearly flat at 1,565 rupees ($28.13) per 100 kg (around
$7.8 p e r bushel).
The October contract rose over 24 percent since July 1 to
hit a contract high of 1,626 rupees per 100 kg on July 21 as a
major drought in a key growing region in the United States
boosted demand for Indian corn.
But the contract fell in August as the steep rise in local
prices amid softening global levels was seen hurting export
demand.
The key December corn contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade closed down 1.1 percent on Friday.
Declining U.S. corn prices are likely to cut demand for
Indian corn, which usually fetch a lower price than American
production due to their inferior quality, traders said.
Currently Indian corn is being exported to southeast Asia at
about $315-$320 a tonne, while supplies from South America are
available at $350 a tonne, another trader said.
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell
sharply on Monday on recent rains in northern India, which
increase the availability of grass as an alternative fodder, and
are likely to drop further this week on an expected rise in
supplies from the new season crop.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
"The recent spell of rains in northern states could provide
relief to farmers as they could replace high-cost feed with
fodder," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Punjab.
The key December contract on the NCDEX was trading
down 3.12 percent at 1,521 rupees per 100 kg.
The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts
in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply.
The new season cotton from northern Indian states will start
hitting the market after mid-September in small quantities, and
it could increase the availability of cotton seed for pressing,
Singh said.
Farmers with irrigation facilities in Punjab and Haryana
start cotton planting in May-June and harvesting after
mid-September. ($1 = 55.6250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Anand Basu)