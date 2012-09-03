MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian corn futures are likely to fall this week on expectations higher supplies from the new season crop could ease shortages in spot markets while export demand could ebb as global prices slip, traders said on Monday.

"We could see arrivals from the new season crop hitting spot markets in small quantities this week and it could ease the supply situation in spot markets and prices may fall," said Shridhar Reddy, a trader based in the southern state of Karnataka, the top grower of corn in India.

India has had a drought this year but rains in the June to September monsoon season have now picked up, allaying fears that corn yields could be hit. Corn is a short duration crop and can be harvested in 70-80 days compared with as long as 120 days for other summer-sown crops to mature.

India's monsoon rains, vital for 55 percent of India's rain-fed farmland, are 12 percent short of average so far in the season, picking up from about 19 percent below average from June 1 to July 31.

At 0914 GMT, the October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.80 percent at 1,487 rupees ($26.77) per 100 kg (about $7.4 per bushel).

Volumes have shifted since last week from the September to the October contract.

In the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, corn prices were nearly flat at 1,565 rupees ($28.13) per 100 kg (around $7.8 p e r bushel).

The October contract rose over 24 percent since July 1 to hit a contract high of 1,626 rupees per 100 kg on July 21 as a major drought in a key growing region in the United States boosted demand for Indian corn.

But the contract fell in August as the steep rise in local prices amid softening global levels was seen hurting export demand.

The key December corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade closed down 1.1 percent on Friday.

Declining U.S. corn prices are likely to cut demand for Indian corn, which usually fetch a lower price than American production due to their inferior quality, traders said.

Currently Indian corn is being exported to southeast Asia at about $315-$320 a tonne, while supplies from South America are available at $350 a tonne, another trader said.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell sharply on Monday on recent rains in northern India, which increase the availability of grass as an alternative fodder, and are likely to drop further this week on an expected rise in supplies from the new season crop.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.

"The recent spell of rains in northern states could provide relief to farmers as they could replace high-cost feed with fodder," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Punjab.

The key December contract on the NCDEX was trading down 3.12 percent at 1,521 rupees per 100 kg.

The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply.

The new season cotton from northern Indian states will start hitting the market after mid-September in small quantities, and it could increase the availability of cotton seed for pressing, Singh said.

Farmers with irrigation facilities in Punjab and Haryana start cotton planting in May-June and harvesting after mid-September. ($1 = 55.6250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Anand Basu)