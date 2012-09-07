MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian corn futures fell over 3 percent on Friday to hit their lowest level since Aug. 21 on an improvement in rains which could help output, and may slip further next week as higher supplies from the new season crop could depress prices.

"Rains have improved across the country. It will help standing crop and could improve yields, and this is putting pressure on prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

Rains in India, which is enduring a drought for the second time in four years, have now picked up, allaying fears that corn yields could be hit. The monsoon runs from June to September.

India's monsoon rains were 31 percent above average in the week ended on Sept. 5, data from the weather department showed.

Supplies from the new season crop are likely to hit spot markets from mid-September and that could further depress prices, traders said.

Farmers in India harvested 21.6 million tonnes of corn in the crop year ended June 30, 2012, marginally lower than a record 21.7 million tonnes in the previous year.

On Friday, the Oct. contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.32 percent at 1,424 rupees ($25.5) per 100 kg (about $6.5 per bushel).

In the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, corn fell 4 rupees to 1,558 Indian rupees ($27.95) per 100 kg (around $7.1 per bushel).

At 1310 GMT, the key Dec. corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was trading down 0.69 percent at $7.93 per bushel.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell on Friday on higher availability of grass as an alternative fodder and are likely to drop further next week on rising supplies in the spot market.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.

Its prices usually decline during the rainy season due to higher availability of grass, which is used as an alternative to costlier animal feed.

"Supplies from the new season could start hitting next week and it will make additional seeds available for crushing," said Chowda Reddy, an analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

The key Dec. contract on the NCDEX was down 2.16 percent at 1,492 rupees per 100 kg.

The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply.

Farmers with irrigation facilities in Punjab and Haryana start cotton planting in May-June and harvest after mid-September.

($1 = 55.7350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)