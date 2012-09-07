MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian corn futures fell over 3
percent on Friday to hit their lowest level since Aug. 21 on an
improvement in rains which could help output, and may slip
further next week as higher supplies from the new season crop
could depress prices.
"Rains have improved across the country. It will help
standing crop and could improve yields, and this is putting
pressure on prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
Rains in India, which is enduring a drought for the second
time in four years, have now picked up, allaying fears that corn
yields could be hit. The monsoon runs from June to September.
India's monsoon rains were 31 percent above average in the
week ended on Sept. 5, data from the weather department showed.
Supplies from the new season crop are likely to hit spot
markets from mid-September and that could further depress
prices, traders said.
Farmers in India harvested 21.6 million tonnes of corn in
the crop year ended June 30, 2012, marginally lower than a
record 21.7 million tonnes in the previous year.
On Friday, the Oct. contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.32
percent at 1,424 rupees ($25.5) per 100 kg (about $6.5 per
bushel).
In the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, corn fell 4
rupees to 1,558 Indian rupees ($27.95) per 100 kg (around $7.1
per bushel).
At 1310 GMT, the key Dec. corn contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade was trading down 0.69 percent at $7.93 per
bushel.
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell on
Friday on higher availability of grass as an alternative fodder
and are likely to drop further next week on rising supplies in
the spot market.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
Its prices usually decline during the rainy season due to
higher availability of grass, which is used as an alternative to
costlier animal feed.
"Supplies from the new season could start hitting next week
and it will make additional seeds available for crushing," said
Chowda Reddy, an analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
The key Dec. contract on the NCDEX was down 2.16
percent at 1,492 rupees per 100 kg.
The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts
in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply.
Farmers with irrigation facilities in Punjab and Haryana
start cotton planting in May-June and harvest after
mid-September.
($1 = 55.7350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)