MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian corn futures are likely
to fall this week on higher supplies and fears that softening
overseas prices and a stronger rupee could cut export demand,
traders and analysts said, although short-covering pushed prices
higher on Monday.
Some farmers, who had planted corn earlier in the season,
have already started harvesting the crop and are bringing it to
spot markets, which is weighing on sentiment, traders said.
Quality also remains low, keeping demand muted, they added.
"Corn prices are likely to fall this week as weakness in U.S
corn prices and the strong rupee could adversely impact overseas
demand for Indian corn," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
The Indian rupee hit a new four-month high on Monday, coming
close to breaching 53 to the dollar, on hopes the government
will continue its recent reforms blitz to improve its finances
and boost the economy.
In Chicago, the December corn contract on the CBOT
fell 3.7 percent in the week ended Sept. 21, its biggest weekly
decline in three months, as supplies improved with the
harvesting of the new season crop.
At 1205 GMT on Monday, the contract was down 0.3 percent at
$7.46 per bushel.
India's corn output during the summer-sown or kharif season
of 2012 is likely to fall by nearly 9 percent to 15 million
tonnes, the government said on Monday.
But traders are hopeful that heavy rains in September could
prompt farmers to plant corn in more areas during the winter
sowing season and this is also weighing on sentiment, Hudani
said.
The October contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.96 percent at 1,353
Indian rupees ($25.28) per 100 kg (around $6.6 per bushel).
The contract hit 1,315 rupees -- its lowest level since July
5 -- earlier in the day.
In the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, corn fell 9
rupees to 1,457 Indian rupees ($27.23) per 100 kg (around $7.2
per bushel).
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures are
likely to fall later this week, extending last week's losses, on
weak demand and higher availability of seeds for crushing,
traders said, even though short-covering supported levels on
Monday.
Rising cotton supplies from the new season crop could also
depress prices, they added. India's cotton crop is likely to be
down 5.4 percent in 2012/13, the farm minister said, but the
previous year was a record 35.3 million bales.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
"With improvement in rains and availability of grass as
alternative fodder, the demand for kapashkhali is falling in
spot markets. Prices are likely to fall further," said Manjit
Singh, a trader based in Ludhiana, Punjab.
The key December contract on the NCDEX closed up
1.65 percent at percent at 1,349 rupees per 100 kg after hitting
1,307 rupees, its lowest level since June 26.
In the Akola spot market in Maharashtra, Kapashkhali prices
fell by 53 rupees to 1,385 rupees per 100 kg.
The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts
in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply.
Farmers with irrigation facilities in Punjab, Haryana and
Rajasthan start cotton planting in May-June and harvest after
mid-September.
($1 = 53.5150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)