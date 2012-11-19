MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian corn futures are likely to
extend gains this week, after hitting their highest level in
more than two months on Monday, due to below-expectation
supplies in the spot markets amid strong demand from feed
makers.
"Demand from feed makers is very strong. They are buying
whatever supplies are reaching the market. Prices are unlikely
to go down as demand for poultry products is expected to rise
during ongoing winter season," said Shreedhar Reddy, a trader in
Davangere, Karnataka, the largest producer of corn in India.
Demand for poultry products usually rises during winter as
people eat more fatty foods than in the high temperatures of the
summer.
Traders were expecting supplies from the new season crop to
rise this week, but that did not happen. Lower-than-expected
supplies are keeping prices firm in both, the futures and the
spot markets, despite a lack of demand from exporters, said
Shankarji, a trader based in Karimnagar in Andhra Pradesh.
Local prices have also found support after the farm ministry
forecast India's 2012/13 summer-sown corn output at 14.89
million tonnes, down from 16.22 million tonnes in the previous
year.
The summer-sown variety accounts for more than 80 percent of
India's total corn output.
Increasing domestic demand amid concerns over decline in
production is keeping prices firm in local markets. Higher local
prices could make it unprofitable to sell Indian corn in
overseas markets and could cut trim India's corn shipment by
nearly 40 percent, traders said.
The projected increase in domestic demand and the lower
production estimates have pushed local spot prices to around
$240 a tonne, compared with around $200 last year. Traders are
waiting for spot prices to fall by about $20 a tonne before
buying for export.
In Chicago, the key December corn contract on the CBOT
was up 0.83 percent at $7.33 per bushel at 1211 GMT.
The key December corn contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.59
percent at 1,427 rupees (around $6.6 per bushel) per 100 kg,
after hitting a high of 1, 431 rupees earlier in the day, a
level last seen on September 7.
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell on
Monday to hit their lowest level in November, on rising cotton
supplies in spot markets.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as a
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
"Cotton supplies are rising in spot markets and it will make
additional seeds available for crushing, thereby putting
pressure on prices," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in
Ludhiana, Punjab.
The key December contract on the NCDEX closed down
0.21 percent at 1,420 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a low of
1,406 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Oct. 29.
($1 = 55.0900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)