MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian corn futures are likely to extend gains this week, after rising over 7 percent in the previous week, as supplies from the new crop were below expectations and aggressive buying by feed makers outweighed low export demand.

On Monday, the key December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.68 percent to 1,464 rupees per 100 kg (around $6.7 per bushel) on profit taking after rising over 7 percent in the previous six sessions.

Traders expect corn prices to rise further this week as demand from feed and starch makers is very strong. The 2012/13 summer-sown corn output forecast of 14.89 million tonnes, down from 16.22 million tonnes in the previous year, is also supporting corn prices.

"Daily supplies in major spot markets are just 2,000-2,200 bags (1 bag = 100 kg) much lower than the usual arrival of around 6,500 bags this time of the year," said Poonam Chand Gupta, a trader based in Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh.

Higher exports in the previous year ending Sept. 30, depleted stocks in the local spot markets, forcing poultry feed makers to buy aggressively to replenish their stocks.

Traders in India exported a record 4.8 million tonnes of corn in 2011/12.

Strong demand for poultry products in the winter season is also supporting prices, traders said.

Demand for poultry products usually rises during winter as people eat more fatty foods than in the high temperatures of the summer.

Higher local prices could make it unprofitable to sell Indian corn in overseas markets and could trim India's corn shipment by nearly 40 percent, traders said.

In Chicago, the key December corn contract on the CBOT was up 0.5 percent at $7.49-1/4 per bushel at 1301 GMT.

In the Nizamabad spot market, corn prices were unchanged at 1,422 rupees per 100 kg, from previous closing on Saturday.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell on Monday to hit their lowest level since mid-October, on rising cotton supplies in spot markets.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as a cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.

"Cotton supplies have improved after Diwali and this has provided additional seeds for crushing," said a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The key December contract on the NCDEX closed down 2.89 percent at 1,377 rupees per 100 kg, a level last seen on Oct. 15. ($1 = 55.5850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)