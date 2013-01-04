MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian corn futures ended flat on Friday as buyers stepped in at lower levels after sharp falls this week, but losses could continue next week as domestic supplies improve and global prices soften, curbing overseas demand for Indian product.

The key February contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed flat at 1,386 rupees per 100 kg (around $6.54 per bushel) after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous four trading sessions.

Last week, volumes shifted from the February contract to the January contract on the NCDEX.

International corn prices have slid 8.5 percent in the last month, potentially denting demand for Indian corn exports.

At 11:33 GMT,the key March corn contract on the CBOT was trading down 0.25 percent on Friday at $6.87-1/2 per bushel.

Traders are currently selling Indian-origin corn at around $295-$300 per tonne in southeast Asian markets compared with $330-$335 per tonne for U.S. corn.

Corn from India usually fetches lower prices in overseas markets due to its inferior quality.

Besides weak export demand, local corn prices are also under pressure as supplies rise in spot markets.

"Earlier, there were complaints of higher moisture and supplies were also erratic. Both the quality and quantity of corn coming to the market has improved now, and it is putting pressure on prices," said Raju Choksi, vice-president of farm commodities at Ahmedabad-based starch manufacturer Anil Nutrients.

He estimated that about 15 percent more land had been planted with corn in the current winter sowing season, which could compensate, to some extent, for a projected decline of nearly 9 percent in the summer harvest.

In India, corn is planted in both winter and summer. The summer-sown crop accounts for around 80 percent of the total harvest.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell on Friday and could fall further next week on weak demand and on a pick-up in cotton supplies in spot markets, which makes additional seeds available for crushing.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in India.

"Cotton supplies have improved, and there could be a further decline in prices as usually supplies tend to reach peak levels in January," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodity Services.

Cotton supplies in spot markets have touched 8.8 million bales in the current marketing year that started on Oct. 1, still about 12 percent short of last year's levels at this point in the harvest.

The key February contract on the NCDEX closed down 1.42 percent at 1,392 rupees per 100 kg. The contract touched its lowest level in nearly three months at 1,389 rupees in the previous session.

($1 = 54.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)