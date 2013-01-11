MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian corn futures fell on
Friday and are likely to extend losses next week on higher
supplies in spot markets amid lacklustre demand in both local
and overseas markets.
But many traders are waiting for the latest U.S. Department
of Agriculture report on corn, scheduled for release later on
Friday, which could show tight global supplies that might
support prices.
The key February contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.28 percent at
1,404 Indian rupees ($25.68) per 100 kg (around $6.5 per
bushel).
The contract rose more than 2 percent this week as buyers
stepped in after a sharp fall in the previous four weeks and on
a recovery in global corn prices.
International corn prices rose more than 2.5 percent
this week but fell on Friday as traders squared positions ahead
of the U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
At 1201 GMT, the key March corn contract on the CBOT
was down 0.18 percent at $6.97-1/2 per bushel.
"Supplies in spot markets are touching peak levels and
demand from exporters is still very weak," said Shreedhar Reddy,
a trader based in Davangere, Karnataka.
Traders expect prices to recover in February if there is a
fall in U.S. corn supplies, which could boost demand for Indian
produce, particularly in southeast Asian countries.
Traders are currently selling Indian-origin corn at around
$295-$300 per tonne in southeast Asian markets compared with
$330-$335 per tonne for U.S. corn.
Corn from India usually fetches lower prices in overseas
markets due to its inferior quality.
Prices could also find support from lower-than-expected
planting during the winter season.
Latest farm ministry figures show corn planting has risen by
a little over 8 percent, but traders had been looking for an
extra 15-20 percent of land sown to corn in the ongoing winter
sowing season.
There was a nearly 1 million tonne fall in output during the
summer season of 2012.
In India, corn is planted in both winter and summer. The
summer-sown crop accounts for around 80 percent of the total
harvest.
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures rose
marginally on Friday and are likely to remain firm on
lower-than-expected cotton supplies in spot markets.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.
"Cotton supplies are still lower than last year, and the
government's decision to buy more cotton from farmers could be
bullish for both cotton and cottonseed prices," said Manjit
Singh, a trader based in Ludhiana in Punjab state.
Cotton supplies in spot markets have touched 8.8 million
bales in the current marketing year that started on Oct. 1,
still about 12 percent short of last year's levels at this point
in the harvest.
The key February contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.07
percent at 1,391 rupees per 100 kg. On Monday, the contract
touched its lowest level in more than 13 weeks at 1,359 rupees.
($1 = 54.6650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)