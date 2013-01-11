MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian corn futures fell on Friday and are likely to extend losses next week on higher supplies in spot markets amid lacklustre demand in both local and overseas markets.

But many traders are waiting for the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report on corn, scheduled for release later on Friday, which could show tight global supplies that might support prices.

The key February contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.28 percent at 1,404 Indian rupees ($25.68) per 100 kg (around $6.5 per bushel).

The contract rose more than 2 percent this week as buyers stepped in after a sharp fall in the previous four weeks and on a recovery in global corn prices.

International corn prices rose more than 2.5 percent this week but fell on Friday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

At 1201 GMT, the key March corn contract on the CBOT was down 0.18 percent at $6.97-1/2 per bushel.

"Supplies in spot markets are touching peak levels and demand from exporters is still very weak," said Shreedhar Reddy, a trader based in Davangere, Karnataka.

Traders expect prices to recover in February if there is a fall in U.S. corn supplies, which could boost demand for Indian produce, particularly in southeast Asian countries.

Traders are currently selling Indian-origin corn at around $295-$300 per tonne in southeast Asian markets compared with $330-$335 per tonne for U.S. corn.

Corn from India usually fetches lower prices in overseas markets due to its inferior quality.

Prices could also find support from lower-than-expected planting during the winter season.

Latest farm ministry figures show corn planting has risen by a little over 8 percent, but traders had been looking for an extra 15-20 percent of land sown to corn in the ongoing winter sowing season.

There was a nearly 1 million tonne fall in output during the summer season of 2012.

In India, corn is planted in both winter and summer. The summer-sown crop accounts for around 80 percent of the total harvest.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures rose marginally on Friday and are likely to remain firm on lower-than-expected cotton supplies in spot markets.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.

"Cotton supplies are still lower than last year, and the government's decision to buy more cotton from farmers could be bullish for both cotton and cottonseed prices," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Ludhiana in Punjab state.

Cotton supplies in spot markets have touched 8.8 million bales in the current marketing year that started on Oct. 1, still about 12 percent short of last year's levels at this point in the harvest.

The key February contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.07 percent at 1,391 rupees per 100 kg. On Monday, the contract touched its lowest level in more than 13 weeks at 1,359 rupees. ($1 = 54.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)