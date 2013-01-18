MUMBAI Jan 18 Corn futures in India rose marginally on Friday, tracking a firm trend in overseas markets, and could extend gains next week on a likely increase in export demand, though a stronger rupee could cap gains.

A more than 3.6 percent jump in CBOT corn, which is the global benchmark, in January boosted exports from India, Asia's largest corn exporter.

In Chicago, the key corn contract on CBOT was up 0.62 percent at $7.29 per bushel at 1131 GMT.

The key February corn contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.07 percent at 1,421 rupees (around $6.7 per bushel) per 100 kg.

"After a dull start in this season, there is some recovery in export demand with the rise in global prices ," said Raju Choksi, vice-president of farm commodities at Anil Nutrients.

Export of Indian corn has picked up in recent weeks on a surge in global prices and on buying by feed millers in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia after the year-end break, traders said.

Recently, Indian traders sold around 200,000 tonnes of corn to feed millers in Southeast Asia at around $310-$315 per tonne on a cost, insurance and freight basis.

Besides buoyant export demand, buying by feed makers is likely to keep local prices up, said Choksi.

However, traders are worried that further strengthening of the partially-convertible rupee, which touched its highest level in nearly two-and-half months at 53.95 per dollar on Friday, could hurt export demand and limit the uptrend in prices.

A strong rupee makes imports cheaper and reduces export margins.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures rose marginally on Friday on short-covering after declining sharply this week, and are likely to fall next week on rising cotton supplies in the spot markets.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.

"Daily cotton supplies in spot markets are touching peak levels and made additional cottonseed available for crushing," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan state.

Cotton supplies in the spot market, though rising, are still 6.2 percent lower at 12.2 million bales of 170 kg each versus the previous year.

The key February contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.37 percent at 1,361 rupees per 100 kg. It fell nearly 4.5 percent to hit its lowest in 15 weeks at 1,350 rupees earlier in the day.

($1 = 54.2900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)