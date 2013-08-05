MUMBAI Aug 5 Corn futures in India are expected
to trade lower this week due to expectations of higher output as
farmers expanded the area under cultivation and on weak overseas
demand, though some short-covering could aid prices at lower
levels.
Early and abundant rains have helped Indian farmers expand
the area under cultivation. Corn was sown on 7.49 million
hectares as of Aug 1, up from 6.29 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed.
"The overall trend in corn looks weak because of an increase
in the seeded area. Exports are also weak," said Prerana Desai,
vice-president of research at Kotak Commodities.
"Sell on rallies would be the recommendation for this week,"
Desai said.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major
contribution coming from the summer crop.
Traders said overseas demand has come down due to less
quality supply as there's more moisture content due to the
rains.
Heavy rains in some corn cultivating pockets has also
aroused concerns about output and quality.
"Some areas have received excess rains this season and this
could hit quality, but we will have to watch rain patterns for
some more time to reach any conclusion," said a trader from
Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh state.
The key September contract for maize rabi on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.67 percent
higher at 1,275 rupees per 100 kg ($5.37 per bushel). It has
fallen about 13 percent since the close on June 22.
India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops
on June 27. The support price for corn was raised by 135 rupees
to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.
The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was
down 1.13 percent at $4.58-1/2 a bushel at 1254 GMT.
Chicago corn prices lost more ground on Monday to set new
lows since late 2010, as crop-friendly weather across the U.S.
Midwest buttressed expectations of a bumper corn harvest.
($1 = 60.9100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)