NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian corn futures are expected to trade lower this week as plentiful monsoon rains have encouraged farmers to plant a greater area with the crop, which would mean higher output.

Monsoon rains, that were 17 percent above-normal in the first half of the season that began in June, were 1 percent below average in the week to Aug. 7.

The monsoon, crucial for 55 percent of Indian farmland that does not have irrigation, was the heaviest in nearly two decades during the first half of the season, with the fastest ever coverage of the country almost a month ahead of schedule.

Farm ministry officials said sowing of corn has received a boost this year in the northwest region under a crop diversification programme as it absorbs less water for growth.

The government is trying to encourage farmers to opt for crops that do not need large quantities of water for irrigation. Rice and cane typically require plenty of water.

"Monsoon rains have helped increase corn acreage and that's the reason that the nearby month's contract is lower," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

Corn was sown on 7.49 million hectares as of Aug. 1, up from 6.29 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

At 1113 GMT, the key September contract for maize rabi on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.63 percent higher at 1,311 rupees ($21.54) per 100 kg. It has fallen about 13 percent since the close on June 22.

India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. The support price for corn was raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.86 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)