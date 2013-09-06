MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian corn futures are expected to trade steady-to-up next week as a squeeze in supplies and depleting stocks are seen aiding buying but hopes of higher output and weak export demand could weigh on sentiment.

Corn production in 2013/14 is expected to be higher because of higher area under cultivation and ample rains.

Supplies from the old crop have started trickling in at the end of the season and new crop arrivals would start from end-September.

"Supplies are very less, especially of the good quality crop. But at the same time export demand has also gone down," said Neelkanth Thakkar, a trader at grains exporter Vijaya Enterprises in Mumbai.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major chunk of the output coming from the summer crop.

If rains continue in September there could be some delay in new season supplies, traders say.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the October contract for maize rabi ended 0.31 percent lower at 1,297 rupees per 100 kg ($5.02 per bushel).

"Some correction is expected but buying on dips is recommended. The October contract may fall to 1,260 rupees and from there it may bounce back," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

Traders expect some improvement in overseas enquiries with the arrival of the new season crop.

India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian prices and shook confidence in the grain.

The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was up 0.6 percent at $4.63-3/4 a bushel at 1245 GMT. ($1 = 66.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)