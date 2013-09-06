MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian corn futures are expected
to trade steady-to-up next week as a squeeze in supplies and
depleting stocks are seen aiding buying but hopes of higher
output and weak export demand could weigh on sentiment.
Corn production in 2013/14 is expected to be higher because
of higher area under cultivation and ample rains.
Supplies from the old crop have started trickling in at the
end of the season and new crop arrivals would start from
end-September.
"Supplies are very less, especially of the good quality
crop. But at the same time export demand has also gone down,"
said Neelkanth Thakkar, a trader at grains exporter Vijaya
Enterprises in Mumbai.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major chunk of
the output coming from the summer crop.
If rains continue in September there could be some delay in
new season supplies, traders say.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the
October contract for maize rabi ended 0.31 percent
lower at 1,297 rupees per 100 kg ($5.02 per bushel).
"Some correction is expected but buying on dips is
recommended. The October contract may fall to 1,260 rupees and
from there it may bounce back," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst
at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
Traders expect some improvement in overseas enquiries with
the arrival of the new season crop.
India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in
the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies
from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian
prices and shook confidence in the grain.
The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was
up 0.6 percent at $4.63-3/4 a bushel at 1245 GMT.
($1 = 66.1650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)