MUMBAI, July 6 Indian corn futures are likely to
rise next week to hit a new contract high on good demand from
poultry sector amid tight supplies in the physical market and
below average rains in the key growing areas.
"Demand is good, and there is short-supply and the outlook
for new crop is also not very good," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
On Friday, the key August contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.84
percent at 1,322 rupees per 100 kg.
The June-September monsoon rains, the main source of water
for 55 percent of India's arable land, were 30 percent
lower-than-normal since the beginning of the monsoon season.
Hopes of higher exports from India due to a surge in the
prices of corn in the global market is also pushing the prices
in the local market, traders said.
At 1149 GMT, the benchmark U.S. December corn was
trading down 1.66 percent at $6.97 per bushel .
In the Nizamabad spot market, corn, primarily used as
poultry feed, rose 7 rupees to 1,270 rupees per 100 kg.
KAPASKHALI OR COTTONSEED OILCAKE
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali futures are likely
to rise on tight supply situation amid rising demand from
north-western India.
The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.82 percent at
1,355 rupees per 100 kg.
"Demand is good and lower rains could push the prices of all
animal feed," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.
Kapaskhali, is a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle
feed mostly in the north-western states of India.
In 2011, higher prices encouraged farmers to plant cotton on
a record 12 million hectares, however, patchy rains and better
returns on crops such as guar and oilseeds could prompt farmers
to reduce the area under the fibre plantation.
At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake
rose 18 rupees to 1,331 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)