MUMBAI, July 6 Indian corn futures are likely to rise next week to hit a new contract high on good demand from poultry sector amid tight supplies in the physical market and below average rains in the key growing areas.

"Demand is good, and there is short-supply and the outlook for new crop is also not very good," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

On Friday, the key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.84 percent at 1,322 rupees per 100 kg.

The June-September monsoon rains, the main source of water for 55 percent of India's arable land, were 30 percent lower-than-normal since the beginning of the monsoon season.

Hopes of higher exports from India due to a surge in the prices of corn in the global market is also pushing the prices in the local market, traders said.

At 1149 GMT, the benchmark U.S. December corn was trading down 1.66 percent at $6.97 per bushel .

In the Nizamabad spot market, corn, primarily used as poultry feed, rose 7 rupees to 1,270 rupees per 100 kg.

KAPASKHALI OR COTTONSEED OILCAKE

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali futures are likely to rise on tight supply situation amid rising demand from north-western India.

The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.82 percent at 1,355 rupees per 100 kg.

"Demand is good and lower rains could push the prices of all animal feed," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

Kapaskhali, is a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed mostly in the north-western states of India.

In 2011, higher prices encouraged farmers to plant cotton on a record 12 million hectares, however, patchy rains and better returns on crops such as guar and oilseeds could prompt farmers to reduce the area under the fibre plantation.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake rose 18 rupees to 1,331 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)