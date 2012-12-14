MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian corn futures fell about 3
percent this week, and are likely to extend losses in the next
two weeks on an improvement in supplies amid an expected rise in
area under cultivation in the ongoing winter-sowing season.
"Supplies have vastly improved in the last week, as farmers
accelerated harvesting to clear fields for planting winter
crops. Prices are expected to go down" said Shreedhar Reddy, a
trader based in Davangere, Karnataka, India's largest producer
of corn.
Local corn prices are also under pressure from the expected
rise in area under its cultivation in the ongoing winter-sowing
season, which could compensate, to some extent, for the
projected nearly 9 percent decline in summer harvest.
In India, corn is planted in both winter and summer season,
and the summer-sown crop accounts for around 80 percent of the
total produce.
An over 5 percent decline in global benchmark corn prices
this month, which could cut demand for Indian corn in the
overseas market, also weighed on local prices.
In Chicago, the key December corn contract on the CBOT
was trading down 0.14 percent at $7.11-1/4 per bushel at 1331
GMT on Friday. The contract hit a two-month low on Thursday.
The key January contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.97 percent at
1,435 rupees per 100 kg. ($6.8 per bushel)
The contract touched a week low in the previous session.
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures fell on
Friday after hitting their highest level in over four weeks on
profit-taking, though traders expect a decline in the next two
weeks on a likely improvement in cotton supplies.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as a
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
Kapashkhali prices are getting support from a 12.4 percent
decline in cotton supplies in spot markets in the current crop
year that started on Oct. 1, and that could offset a fall in
demand. But traders expect supplies to improve in the next two
weeks which could weigh on prices.
"Cotton supplies are improving as farmers, who were holding
supplies waiting for higher prices, are gradually bringing their
produce to spot market," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in
Ludhiana, Punjab.
The key January contract on the NCDEX closed down
0.42 percent at 1,438 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting its
highest level in four weeks at 1,447 rupees.
($1 = 54.4350 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)