MUMBAI, March 1 Corn futures in India, Asia's largest exporter, ended up on Friday and are expected to continue to move up next week on fresh export enquiries, though hopes of a pick-up in arrivals from mid-March are seen weighing on sentiment.

The key April contract for maize on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.76 percent at 1,319 rupees (about $6.21 per bushel) per 100 kg.

"Export demand has improved and there are fresh enquiries. Also, tight supplies from the United States are going to help Indian exports," said Ambika T.B, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

Fresh supplies have started coming into the market in small quantities.

At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot maize fell 13.25 rupees to 1,308 rupees per 100 kg.

Analysts expect the April contract to trade in the range of 1,290-1,350 rupees in the next week.

Traders and analysts expect corn prices to fall from late March due to rising supplies from the new season crop.

In Chicago, the key March corn contract on CBOT was down 0.38 percent at $7.16-3/4 per bushel as of 1250 GMT.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at its annual outlook forum forecast 2013/14 U.S. corn production would rebound to 14.350 billion bushels, up 35 percent on the year.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures ended lower but could rise in the next week tracking a firm trend in cotton and local demand for cattle feed.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.

"Supplies are thin in the local market amid moderate demand. Cattle feed demand is expected to pick up in coming weeks," said Ambika.

The key March contract on the NCDEX closed down 1.91 percent at 1,441 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.

Farmers in India use the crop after harvesting chana, wheat or rice as fodder for dairy animals.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake was almost steady at 1,433 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 54.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)