MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian corn futures are expected to rise next week due to a squeeze in the supplies, while concerns over delay in arrivals of the new crop on excessive rains also seen aiding sentiment.

The new season supplies, which normally starts coming from September, could be pushed back by a fortnight due to heavy rains, traders said.

Rains were 26 percent above average in the week ended Aug. 21. The monsoon has brought the heaviest rains in nearly two decades during the first half of the season.

"There is supply shortage in the local market and the new crop is still more than a month away. By the next week, prices are expected to rise by 50 rupees," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a trader from Bangalore.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with major contribution coming from the summer crop.

However, higher area under cultivation and weak export demand could cap the gains.

Corn was sown on 8.01 million hectares as of Aug. 22, up from 7.13 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian prices and shook confidence in the grain.

The key September contract for maize rabi on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.16 percent lower at 1,262 rupees ($4.99 per bushel) per 100 kg.

India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. The support price for corn was raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was up 1.18 percent at $4.70 a bushel at 1247 GMT.

U.S. corn rose on Friday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session when better-than-expected rains across the northern crop belt eased concerns over potential crop damage.

