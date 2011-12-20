MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian 10-year corporate bond yield rose marginally on Tuesday taking cues from cut-off yields at the state development loan (SDL) auction, the first debt sale since the central bank's mid-quarter policy last week.

The 10-year corporate bond yield rose 3 basis points from Monday's close to 9.26 percent.

Eleven Indian states raised a total of 88.09 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) lower than the targeted amount of 90.9 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans.

The highest cut-off yield was 8.9 percent and the lowest 8.78 percent.

"SDL auction cut-off came slightly above expectation, resetting the coporate bonds yiled," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

The Reserve Bank of India held rates steady last week, and indicated that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase.

Bond sales by top-rated Indian companies are likely to pick up this week, as they take advantage of the fall in yields to three-month lows and the RBI shifts its focus to growth.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 79.70 basis points from 71.60 on Monday.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 28.41 billion rupees, lower than Monday's 36 billion rupees.

