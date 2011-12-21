MUMBAI Dec 21 The Indian 10-year corporate bond yield ended up on Wednesday, taking cues from federal bond yields, as liquidity remained tight due to advance tax outflows.

The 10-year corporate bond yield rose 3 basis points from Monday's close to 9.29 percent.

The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.65 trillion rupees on Wednesday, nearly double the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees.

Additionally, banks borrowed 16 billion rupees through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Dec. 20.

The Reserve Bank of India held rates steady last week, and indicated that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase.

Bond sales by top-rated Indian companies are likely to pick up this week, as they take advantage of the fall in yields to three-month lows and the RBI shifts its focus to growth.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 76.91 basis points from 79.70 on Monday.

Total volumes in corporate bonds was 23.57 billion rupees, lower than Tuesday's 28.41 billion rupees.

